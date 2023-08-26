Highlights Liverpool have been relatively quiet in the transfer window, but recent reports suggest they are eyeing new targets to bolster their attack.

One potential target is Karim Adeyemi, a highly talented and versatile young player with a market value of around €37m.

Adeyemi's speed and direct approach make him a threat from the left flank, and he could provide competition to Diogo Jota.

The narrative of Liverpool’s transfer window has been one of an observing nature, as Jurgen Klopp eyes reinforcements to strengthen his squad for what’s to come in the season ahead.

Having made three signings so far this window, with Alexis Mac Allister arriving in June and Dominik Szoboszlai following a few weeks later, the only recent capture has been that of Wataru Endo.

While others have been making sufficient signings and progress through the market period, the Reds seemed to have been stalling, though recent reports have identified a potential new target for Klopp to eye.

Who could Liverpool sign this summer?

A host of players have been linked to Anfield throughout the course of the window, none more of a sucker punch than the rejection of Moises Caicedo after a bid worth £111m was accepted by Brighton.

Read the latest Liverpool transfer news HERE...

However, another wave of worry has hit Merseyside, with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad eyeing star man Mohamed Salah, as relayed by The Athletic.

It’s not expected that anything will come of the links to the Egyptian, but reports in Italy have identified a player that could be targeted by Liverpool amid rumours of Salah’s future.

As reported by CalcioMercato, it’s believed that the Reds are keen to ‘return to the market’ in the bid to sign players to bolster their attack, with one name listed being Karim Adeyemi.

The Borussia Dortmund whiz is said to be a fan of Klopp and could be an exciting acquisition for the German to target, with his market value sitting around the €37m (£31m) mark, as per Football Transfers.

What is Karim Adeyemi’s style of play?

Identified earlier this year as the quickest player in Bundesliga history, the 21-year-old clocked a top speed of 36.7km/h, telling a lot of the type of threat he can bring to a side from the flank.

Deployable across the front line, the speedster is most comfortable on the left flank, where he can exploit his pace and cause havoc with his direct approach to play.

Hailed as “special” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the young German could be a huge upgrade in attack at Anfield as a player with the versatility to usurp the position of Diogo Jota.

Having scored 42 goals since arriving at Liverpool from Wolves, the Portuguese gem has been a reliable source in attack as a backup to those above him in the pecking order. However, there is a sense that the 26-year-old could exert higher levels at times.

A talent as bright as Adeyemi, who has also been dubbed a “wonderkid” by Mango, could bring competition to the former Molineux ace, who has undergone spells of droughts in front of goal.

The German contributed to 12 goals last season in the Bundesliga in 24 appearances, scoring six and assisting six in his debut campaign at the club.

Prior to joining the Yellows, the youngster had a phenomenal 2021/22 campaign, in which he netted 23 goals and produced nine assists for former club RB Salzburg, highlighting just how much of a menace he can be.

For Klopp, Adeyemi could prove to be a brighter spark in his setup to Jota, with his numbers last season suggesting that he could offer more to the manager’s setup to the Portuguese.

As per FBref, the direct forward averaged 2.21 successful take-ons and 1.82 key passes per 90 for Dortmund in the Bundesliga, numbers exceeding the averages of Jota in the Premier League, who totalled 1.11 successful take-ons and 1.35 key passes per 90.

Adding depth and competition to the squad could be the missing ingredient to getting the Reds performing to the levels they were over the past few years, with change welcomed to keep the progress rolling on Merseyside.