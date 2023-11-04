Highlights Liverpool are looking for additional reinforcements in their attack for the January transfer window, with several talented players linked to the club.

One potential target is Athletic Club forward Nico Williams, who is admired by four Premier League clubs and has an affordable release clause of €50m.

Another target is Leroy Sane, who is valued by Bayern Munich at around €100m. Sane has been in excellent form, contributing to 10 goals in the Bundesliga this season. He could be a good replacement for Salah and has proven himself in the Premier League during his time at Manchester City.

Liverpool could be on the prowl for additional reinforcements in their attack, with a host of talent linked with a move to Anfield ahead of the January transfer window.

The Reds have made a strong start to the 2023/24 campaign, however, with plenty of games left to play and further challenges ahead, Jurgen Klopp may look towards the market to bolster his side.

In the summer, the German welcomed four new faces to Merseyside, all taking up a similar position in the engine room, with Dominik Szobszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch arriving as part of a rebuild.

A midfield set of options that consisted of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner became a thing of the past at the end of last term, with changes left for Klopp to make as a new era began.

Players come and go in football, with innovation paving the way for continual progression within squads, as new targets to add to the front line emerge as potential arrivals at Liverpool in January.

Liverpool transfer targets

With pioneer forwards Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino now far from Merseyside, only Mohamed Salah remains from the trio that led Liverpool to the highs of the Champions League trophy and the Premier League title.

At the age of 31, the Egyptian isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, however, with lucrative links to Saudi Arabia emerging in the summer, the Reds could look towards finding an eventual heir to their star man.

One name that has been rumoured to be on Klopp’s wishlist is Athletic Club forward Nico Williams, who 90min claim is a player admired by four clubs in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old has a release clause of €50m (£44m) in place at his boyhood club, a figure that is affordable for Aston Villa, Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool as the sides interested in his services.

A player more known to the Premier League is also rumoured to be of interest to the Reds, in what could mark a phenomenal return to the English top-flight for Leroy Sane.

As told by BILD journalist Christian Falk via CaughtOffside, Klopp’s side are 'interested' in the Germany international as a potential replacement for Salah, and as a backup option to their primary target, Jamal Musiala.

The former Manchester City whiz is said to be valued by Bayern in the region of €100m (£87m), a price worth paying for a player that has shown searing form of late.

The stats that show Leroy Sane would be a good signing for Liverpool

The two-time Premier League winner has already contributed to 10 goals in the Bundesliga this season, scoring eight and assisting two in only nine appearances for Bayern.

The 27-year-old ace has equalled his scoring tally from his 32 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, highlighting how his performances have improved under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel.

As well as being a certified performer within the German top tier, the Essen-born gem is traceable as being one of the best-performing wingers in Europe’s top five leagues and European competitions over the past year, as per FBref.

With his stellar average of 3.76 successful take-ons per 90, Sane places in the top 2% of wingers in this decimal, reinforcing how much of a threat he can be when in possession on the flanks.

For Liverpool, the £334k-per-week star epitomises what Klopp demands from his wingers, to be tirelessly direct and source attacking sequences with width.

Lauded as “dangerous” by teammate Thomas Muller for his form so far this term, the German offers a host of attributes that could be fundamental to Liverpool’s progression, with the added bonus of being proven in the Premier League.

During his three-year stay with City, the 27-year-old contributed to 57 league goals in 90 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, scoring 25 and assisting 32 in the top-flight as a reliable source of threat.

At the Etihad, Sane was deployed on the left flank, telling of his versatility and how good of a match he could be for Liverpool, who could not only sign the Bundesliga wing as competition for Salah, but as a first-choice option on the opposite side.

German journalist Christian Falk even likened the former City ace to Salah, claiming him to be “quick like Salah and just as flexible on offence”, which could pose an interesting perspective for the Reds.

How Leroy Sane compares to Mohamed Salah

Prior to his move to Manchester City, talent scout Jacek Kulig described the talents of Sane as an 18-year-old as being a ‘flamboyant’ wide player with ‘explosive speed’, attributes desired in a traditional winger.

Sane is similar to Salah for his silky movements in the box, with his ability in driving the ball forward paired with an innate skill in finishing and deceiving defenders at high speed.

Leroy Sane vs Mohamed Salah 2023/24 league form Per 90 Statistic Leroy Sane Mohamed Salah Non-penalty goals 0.93 0.52 Progressive carries 5.34 3.55 Successful take-ons 4.52 0.83 Successful take-on % 54.9% 25.8% Key passes 2.90 2.29 Shot creating actions 7.07 4.38 Per 90 figures via FBref

As highlighted in the table above, the German has been a better performer than the Egyptian in most areas relatable to the typical game play of a wide player this term, portraying the skill set he could equip Klopp with.

While Salah looks set to stay at Liverpool after signing a renewed contract last summer, the rumours remain of the 31-year-old’s admiration from Saudi Arabia, with a magnitude of money on the table for the Reds should they ever opt to offload their star.

Speculation of a bid worth an eye-watering £200m in the summer presented an interesting scope for Liverpool, however, their goal was to always keep the forward with them for the campaign ahead.

In signing Sane, the Premier League outfit could both add to their options in the final third, and summon a potential heir to Salah, who at 31 years old, could one day in the near future see his career playing out elsewhere.

There is no denying the quality of the Germany international, as well as his ability to mimic Liverpool’s hero with his talent and playing style on the wing, however, only time will tell just how far the lengths are that Klopp is willing to go to sign his countryman.