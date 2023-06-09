Bruno Guimaraes 'seems ungettable' for Liverpool this summer transfer window, according to The RedMenTV's Ste Hoare.

Fabrizio Romano claimed last month that the Reds were "tracking" the Newcastle United midfielder, alongside LaLiga champions Barcelona, but are well aware of the Magpies' stance and how important the 25-year-old is to Eddie Howe, having signed him for £40m in January of 2022.

Liverpool transfer news - Bruno Guimaraes

Whilst Liverpool will surely continue to track Guimaraes but it must be said, however, that given Newcastle's Champions League qualification in the season just gone, a move away from St James' Park seems very unlikely.

The Magpies are also reportedly prepared to offer the Guimaraes a new long-term deal, having already started discussions.

It comes as little surprise to see Liverpool linked with a move for the Brazilian, given Jurgen Klopp's desperate need for midfield reinforcements this summer.

So far, the Merseyside outfit have signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion, and have held talks with both Manu Koné and Khephren Thuram, according to Romano, as they look to rebuild into a squad capable of making an instant return to the Premier League's top four next season.

What has Ste Hoare said about Bruno Guimaraes and Liverpool?

Speaking to Football FanCast when asked about Guimaraes, Hoare said:

"When I first saw the report that Liverpool were interested, I was like, it makes sense, but it just seems ungettable unfortunately, and that’s a shame. It goes to show there’s another big fish in the pond.

"Newcastle, you’ve got to take them seriously, because I’d say two years ago, if Newcastle had a player, I’d have been quite confident that Liverpool could get them. Mike Ashley probably would’ve sold at the right price. We know he would’ve because that’s kind of his MO.

"Under the Saudi ownership, that just doesn’t seem like it’s going to be possible. But he is a very good player. He was linked to Real Madrid, wasn’t he? That’s how good he is."

How important is Bruno Guimaraes at Newcastle United?

Guimaraes' importance at Newcastle cannot be overstated enough.

The former Lyon midfielder, who is valued at £87 million, has played a vital role in the club's transformation from a potential relegation contender into a Champions League outfit.

Last season, he made 32 Premier League appearances, where he scored four times and laid on a further five assists in an impressive return from the engine room.

With the chance to impress in the Champions League next season, too, Guimaraes may just take things up another level.

A midfielder of the Brazilian's quality should certainly be on Liverpool's list of targets, even if that list is unable to include Guimaraes himself.