Highlights Liverpool could potentially sign a star from the German Bundesliga.

Klopp's latest target has been praised as "solid" and an "absolute beast", with the potential to become one of the best in the world.

At just 21 years old, the centre-back could represent a smart investment for Liverpool's future, especially considering Virgil van Dijk's age and potential decline.

Liverpool could dip back into the talent on show in the German Bundesliga this window, as a potential target for the Reds has been revealed.

Jurgen Klopp has welcomed both Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo from his home nation this summer, with RB Leipzig and Stuttgart sanctioning the respective sales of their players to Anfield.

Overall, it’s been a long window for Liverpool, who have been waiting throughout the summer for signings to arrive, though reports are leaning towards the prospect of another star heading to Merseyside before the deadline on Friday night.

Who could Liverpool sign this summer?

Another strike for Bundesliga talent could be in the wings for Klopp, with journalist Dominik Schneider linking Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie to the club.

In a tweet relayed from Ecuadorian outlet Teradeportes, Schneider claimed that both West Ham United and Liverpool represent Premier League interest in Hincapie, with Leipzig also eyeing the 21-year-old sensation.

A report via BILD has suggested that the Reds would have to pay a fee in the region of €70m (£60m) to capture the defender’s signature, making him a potential marquee signing for Liverpool if the deal can be done before the close of the window.

How good is Piero Hincapie?

Captured by Leverkusen in 2021 from Argentinian outfit CA Tallares, the German side located a gem in obtaining his services, with the centre-back proving to be one of the Bundesliga’s shining stars.

Hailed as “solid” and an “absolute beast” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the scout tipped Hincapie to become “one of the world's best centre-backs” in the future.

The Ecuadorian was destined to accumulate interest following his high level of performance in his first two Bundesliga seasons, where he has cemented himself as one of Leverkusen’s most important players.

For Liverpool, targeting Hincapie is a smart move, particularly when considering his age and potential in what could prove to be a critical addition for the future.

Virgil van Dijk has arguably been one of the most important and influential signings in Liverpool’s recent history, with the Dutchman powering the Reds to the Premier League title and their sixth Champions League prize shortly after his arrival.

At 32, the centre-back isn’t getting any younger and has arguably failed to encapsulate the form he displayed earlier into his time at Anfield in an expected, albeit slight, deterioration of his sharpness.

As per FBref, Hincapie averaged 1.87 tackles and 1.14 interceptions last campaign, as well as averaging 3.04 progressive passes, showcasing his ability to fit into the expectations of a centre-back in the modern game.

The numbers indicate the Ecuadorian’s strengths are in areas that he bettered Van Dijk in last term, who averaged 0.86 tackles and 0.98 interceptions for Liverpool in the Premier League, via FBref.

While the numbers aren’t provided to suggest that the Leverkusen whiz is a better player than the Champions League winner, they do highlight the level he operates at and the defensive competency he could bring to Anfield.

One day, the 21-year-old could be the heir to Anfield’s adored captain, with the youngster showing impressive levels to his game along with gaining vital experience in playing in one of Europe’s top leagues.