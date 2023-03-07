Liverpool are one of the clubs that are showing an interest in the possibility of making a summer move for RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano who has been speaking on his YouTube channel about the future of the young centre-back ahead of this summer's transfer window:

He said: "From what I understand, Liverpool approached Leipzig in January to understand the conditions of the deal. And it was almost impossible to sign Gvardiol in January. But Liverpool have an interest in Josko Gvardiol he's a player they appreciate."

It is believed the Reds are not the only Premier League side who could make a move for the 21-year-old with Chelsea and Manchester City also credited with interest by the Italian journalist.

Gvardiol has already racked up 11 appearances in the Champions League in which he has found the back of the net against both Real Madrid and Manchester City.

And having played a big role in Croatia's World Cup journey, the defender has clearly caught the attention of many around Europe.

The report was relayed on Twitter by fan account Anfield Edition and the best of the reactions can be found below…