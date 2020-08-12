Antonio Rudiger: Shock switch could be smart business for Liverpool

Liverpool have been mooted with a shock transfer this week and it’s one they should absolutely consider going into next season…

What’s the word?

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Premier League champions have shown the most interest in Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger, who could soon be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

It’s claimed that the Merseysiders are still looking for a defender to replace the recently departed Dejan Lovren and the German is in their sights.

Would Rudiger be a good addition at Anfield?

Meanwhile, Sky Sports believe Rudiger is one of several players on the chopping block at the Blues, so it’ll be on Liverpool to make their move.

Better than Gomez

As surprising as this move would be, it would actually make quite a lot of sense as Rudiger has worked with Jurgen Klopp before at Borussia Dortmund and there’s still a healthy relationship there between the two.

Back in May 2018, the 27-year-old claimed the Reds boss was doing a “fantastic job” at Anfield and that he’s a “top coach” – he’s even praised Virgil van Dijk, who could become his new partner in crime in due course.

“If you saw before Liverpool was almost conceding almost every game and since he went there, it has gone better.”

It seems rather perplexing that the 6 foot 3 powerhouse is available for transfer, particularly as he’s outperformed Joe Gomez this season.

Per WhoScored, the £36m-rated centre-back averaged more tackles (1.4), clearances (2.8) and aerial duels won (2.9) than the Englishman and he even appears to be a better fit for playing out from the back.

Rudiger manages more key passes, long balls and passes per game than Gomez. He could well flourish next to VVD if he were to swap London for Merseyside.

He was also part of the Chelsea side that silenced the Reds in the FA Cup. Rudiger and co kept a clean sheet against Sadio Mane, which is rather impressive considering he bagged 22 times this year.

If the finances are right, then Klopp should push to sign his fellow countryman at all costs.

