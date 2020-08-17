Liverpool should offload Divock Origi to hand Rhian Brewster first-team chance

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has a lot to decide this summer as the Premier League champions aim to defend their title next season whilst they’ll surely be back in the hunt for another Champions League too.

It means there has to be additions made to bolster his squad, especially following the departures of some key names such as Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana.

Aside from replacing those aforementioned, the striking position is a more interesting conundrum but the solution may already be right under the German’s nose…

Divock Origi future

The Reds regularly depend on Roberto Firmino in that false nine role, often leaving UCL hero Divock Origi playing backup, but his future in Merseyside is by no means certain.

Speaking on The LFC Transfer Room Podcast, journalist David Lynch claimed that Liverpool could be tempted into selling the 25-year-old if “someone came in with a good offer” and the Belgian could be “tempted” in pursuit of a starting opportunity.

Should Rhian Brewster get a run in the Liverpool first-team?

Aston Villa are one team to be mooted with signing him this summer.

And Klopp would be wise to sacrifice him in order to garner some additions funds to bolster other areas, such as central midfielder and at the back.

Promote Rhian Brewster

That’s because he has the ideal successor waiting in the wings in Rhian Brewster, who has proven his worth on a very fruitful loan spell at Championship outfit Swansea City this season.

The 20-year-old bagged 11 goals in just 21 starts – under a goal every other game – and also averaged 2.5 shots per game, via WhoScored.

By comparison, Origi managed a mere 0.5 attempts per appearance this term – therefore, it seems a no brainer to promote Brewster in favour of the Barcelona nemesis.

Swans head coach Steve Cooper has lauded Brewster as a “real threat” whilst his teammate Andre Ayew claims the young English talisman “has it all” adding that “he’s got goals, he has speed and he has power” in an interview with Wales Online.

Also dubbed as “exceptional” by Dan Seymour, who spotted him from an early age, Brewster must be unleashed by Klopp this season.

The young forward would be the perfect plan B to Firmino and he’s clearly proven his goalscoring prowess in recent months. It’s time for him to make the step-up at Anfield with Origi heading to the exit door.

