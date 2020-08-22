Five realistic signings Liverpool should target this summer

After their title-winning season last time out, Liverpool will be looking at ensuring the Premier League title makes it’s way back to Anfield at the end of next season.

To do so, however, the club will likely have to make some important signings to add some real depth in quality to an already star-studded squad. So far, Jurgen Klopp has signed Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Greek side Olympiacos for £11.7 million (BBC Sport) and will be wanting to carry on how they’ve started.

Liverpool have been linked with countless players already in the first few weeks that the window has been open, something that is expected for a team at the top and with a manager such as Klopp, who tends to attract some of the best players in the game.

Who would be suitable signings for the club though, and which players would make realistic additions to an already incredible squad?