Houssem Aouar: Liverpool should sign Lyon star over new Wijnaldum deal

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could turn a negative into a positive this summer as Gini Wijnaldum’s contractual situation continues to rumble on…

What’s the word?

According to the Daily Mirror’s David Maddock, the Premier League champions continue to track the progress of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar and have done so since he even broke into the senior set-up at the French club.

'Liverpool have tracked Houssem Aouar even before he got into Lyon's first team – and they will continue to track him' pic.twitter.com/ngK5vkPdUB — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) August 19, 2020

Speaking to the Blood Red Podcast, he claimed that Lyon would have been looking at over £60m for his signature this summer but the financial climate across Europe has changed things substantially, so there’s a chance he remains in Ligue 1.

Should Liverpool sign Houssem Aouar this summer?

He goes on to suggest that the Reds could be willing to pounce should the correct circumstances fall at their door.

Forget Gini

Meanwhile, Wijnaldum is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield with Barcelona hot on the 29-year-old’s tail now they have his former national team head coach and ex-Toffees man Ronald Koeman in charge.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed last month that the club were trying to extend his deal but it’s all gone quiet since.

Well, maybe it is now time to plan for life without the long-serving Dutchman and Michael Edwards should look no further than Aouar, who could prove to be a generational talent in midfield.

The 22-year-old has been likened to Christian Eriksen and it’s easy to see why – he’s a skilful attack-minded technical midfielder who is calm on the ball and can contribute with late runs into the penalty area.

Per WhoScored, the young French sensation delivered four goals and eight assists in the league and UCL – the latter of which saw him lead his side to victory over Manchester City – averaging 3.5 dribbles, 1.5 shots and 1.2 key passes per game.

BT Sport duo Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves were full of praise for Aouar recently, the former centre-back claimed he is a “fabulous player to watch” as he “has it all” whilst the latter described him as “gifted”.

Valued at just over £44.5m, Liverpool won’t find themselves a better replacement for Gini.

