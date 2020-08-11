Liverpool could land themselves the next Richarlison

Liverpool are conducting their business early this summer and now new left-back Kostas Tsimikas is through the door, it’s time for further additions up the pitch.

What’s the word?

According to Yahoo Esportes, the Premier League champions have made contact with Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama over a potential move for young forward Talles Magno.

The 18-year-old is hot property across Europe with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille and Sevilla also mooted with interest.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail expand on this story and claim that due to the club’s difficult financial situation, Vasco could be open into telling their prized asset for just £18m despite having a £45m release clause.

Firmino mould

This would be quite the bargain for the Reds if they are able to do a deal for the enigmatic teenager.

Magno was part of Brazil’s U17 World Cup-winning squad and was named in the Guardian’s top 60 talents to watch in 2019, where they labelled him a ‘breath of fresh air’ who is ‘utterly unafraid to use his skills’ to take on opponents.

He’s even been likened to Neymar as a result, but interestingly, it’s the comparison to Merseyside nemesis Richarlison which hints at a suitability to Jurgen Klopp’s system at Anfield.

The 6 foot 1 forward can play centrally or out wide and is known for his dribbling ability and showboating – he’d surely be right at home in Merseyside given the current Brazilian contingent at the club.

Magno is very much a similar build to Roberto Firimino and if you were to blend Neymar with Richarlison, then the apple wouldn’t fall too far away from being a match to Liverpool’s current number nine.

Which could be why Klopp is keen to bolster his attacking ranks with a player could fit in instantly and become the perfect understudy to the underrated 28-year-old.

He very much appears to be a special talent, one that Liverpool should be gagging to sign.

