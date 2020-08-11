Liverpool transfer news: Ismaila Sarr would add quality depth

Liverpool’s pursuit for a new winger makes complete sense if they are to challenge for another Premier League title next season and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr may hold all of the keys to success once more.

What’s the word?

According to Alan Nixon at The Sun, Watford are offering the 22-year-old to several teams at a huge £40m fee in order to ease the burden of relegation this summer.

It’s claimed that Sarr has been offered to the title winner, though despite their admiration of him, the finances are above what they can currently afford.

Meanwhile, the ECHO believe that the futures of Lorius Karius, Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson and Xherdan Shaqiri are by no means certain, so if funds can be raised through sales here, then the Reds may be able to clinch the Hornets speedster.

Shaqiri successor

And that would make a ton of sense as it would be silly to rebuff Roma or Sevilla once again if they come knocking on Shaqiri’s door.

£40m may seem like an absurd fee for a recently-relegated side that has no bargaining power, but it would still be a smart move on Liverpool’s part.

The Senegalese winger would need no time to settle in whatsoever, not just because he’s been playing in the Premier League but also as he’s known to fellow countryman Sadio Mane – so much so that he’s even been likened to him on several occasions.

Those at Anfield will know him rather well too after he handed Jurgen Klopp all sorts of nightmares back in February for the club’s first league defeat of the season.

The 22-year-old ran riot, scoring twice and providing the assist for the third and final strike in Merseyside – per SofaScore, he picked up a match-high rating of 9.1 and also managed six shots, one dribble and one key pass.

Following the match, his Hornets teammate Abdoulaye Doucoure told RMC Sport, via talkSPORT: “I’ve told him as a joke that he’s a Champions League player, but I really think it’s because I know he has exceptional qualities. He’s not just quick, he’s incredible at finishing, he can find space, keep the ball and I hope he’ll go very far.”

It would simply be a no-brainer to swap Shaqiri for Sarr if such an opportunity arises this summer. He’s shown so much more this season with his five goals and four assists – he’d be a wonderful upgrade for Klopp to consider.

