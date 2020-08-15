 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Liverpool fans rave about Thiago's display against Barcelona

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 15/8/2020 | 09:45am

Liverpool fans who were watching Bayern Munich’s Champions League quarter-final clash against Barcelona on Friday night, were no doubt keeping a close eye on transfer target Thiago.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed in recent days that Jurgen Klopp’s side have made contact with their German counterparts over the midfield maestro, and that the 29-year-old himself would love to join the Reds this summer.

And after a superb display in Bayern’s unbelievable 8-2 thrashing of Barcelona, it’s little wonder Liverpool are so keen to bring him to Merseyside.

As per Sofascore, he completed all three of his attempted dribbles, had game-highs of 84 touches and 71 successful passes (at an accuracy of 96%), and also earned four free-kicks too.

After seeing him run the show against his former side, Liverpool fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions to their summer target’s display.

Some Reds fans urged the club’s owners to “stop being stingy” and release the money in order to sign Thiago.

One Liverpool supporter meanwhile paid the Bayern star a huge compliment by saying he “reminds me of Xabi Alonso”.

Make no mistake about it, if Liverpool can lure Thiago to Anfield this summer, then they would have added a genuinely world-class operator to their ranks.

Who would you rather sign?

Thiago

Coutinho

The Spaniard is perhaps unlike any other midfielder in the Reds’ squad, able to dictate the play and control the tempo.

His creativity would give them an added edge to their more workman-like engine room, and undoubtedly lift their chances of retaining their Premier League crown next season.

