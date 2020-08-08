Liverpool mustn’t spend £20m on Jamal Lewis

Liverpool aren’t going to be doing any blockbuster transfer deals this summer.

That’s the line we’re hearing about the Reds time and time again this summer, Kaveh Solekhol said it on Sky earlier this week, while James Pearce confirmed that they won’t be going for an elite attacker this summer.

However, they are apparently looking into the possibility of signing Jamal Lewis from Norwich, but the problem is that the Canaries want around £20m for their left-back.

Watch Liverpool Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

This comes just weeks after the Reds were hesitant to get their wallet out for Champions League-winning midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who’s asking price is apparently around €33.5m (£30m).

It would be simply preposterous for Liverpool to spend 66% of Thiago’s asking price on an unimpressive left-back from the Premier League’s worst defence, and it’s not even as if he’d fit the Reds’ mould of full-back.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are two of the Merseyside club’s most important players, providing 25 league assists between them this term, and playing a huge part in Liverpool having the best defence in the league.

1 of 19 How much did Liverpool pay to sign Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg? £7.25m £6m £7.5m £8m

Lewis, on the other hand, is coming from the league’s worst backline, and to make matters worse, he didn’t provide a single assist for Daniel Farke’s men last season, and if Jurgen Klopp does want to sign a backup to Robertson they’ll need someone who can provide more attacking impetus than Lewis.

Spending £20m on a backup left-back isn’t a bad idea for the Reds, as it’s an area that does need bolstering, but splashing that amount on a player such as Lewis when they supposedly they can’t afford Thiago who would cost just £10m more is simply foolish.

The Anfield need to think long and hard before they decide to pull the trigger on this one.