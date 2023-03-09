Liverpool are interested in a move for Leicester City's playmaking sensation James Maddison this summer, in a swoop that could solidify the potency of the midfield.

According to Football Insider, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp holds an "active interest" in the English maestro and is considering a swoop this summer.

Liverpool are certainly not alone in their intrigue in the player's signature, however, with the likes of affluent Premier League pair Manchester City and Newcastle United also vying for his services.

Maddison's contract with the Foxes expires in 2024, with a breakthrough in negotiations currently unforthcoming despite the efforts of the Leicester board, and should further ground fail to be made upon the conclusion of the current league campaign, the 25-year-old might be granted a departure, with a fee of £60m now touted for his name.

Is Maddison similar to De Bruyne?

Having endured a turbulent season after so many years of unwavering might under Klopp's wing, Liverpool are now battling to secure top four; missing out on Champions League football would be detrimental for last season's FA Cup and Carabao Cup champions.

The efficacy of the midfield has been illuminated in an ominous light, with The Athletic reporting this winter that the static and flimsy nature of the once formidable central area of the pitch was severely hindering the side's prospects of fluidity and success.

As such, landing Maddison, would surely tick every box in a bid to improve this.

He has been instrumental in Leicester's flying fortunes over the past several seasons and in the process of winning the FA Cup, the Community Shield and plundering 54 goals and supplying 37 assists, has been dubbed a "monster" by journalist Josh Bunting.

And this season, his nine goals and five assists from 18 league matches have been invaluable for an outfit battling to stave off the threat of relegation - Leicester are two points off the bottom three after 25 matches.

As per FBref, the £110k-per-week star ranks among the top 5% of attacking midfielders and wingers in Europe's top five leagues for goals and the top 10% for assists per 90, and with the ace compared to City sensation Kevin De Bruyne, his calibre is illustrated.

De Bruyne has been the Premier League's foremost offensive midfielder since his £55m transfer from Wolfsburg in 2015; the 97-cap Belgian has won four league titles, five League Cup's and the FA Cup during his stay at the Etihad Stadium, and he ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe for goals, assists and shot-creating actions per 90, superlative in his endeavours.

With Maddison boasting a similar level of direct threat and creative flair, Liverpool could mould and nurture the "world-class" machine - as hailed by England manager Gareth Southgate - and add a sheen to the centre unforeseen for several seasons at Anfield.

Considering this, Liverpool would unearth the clinical edge they have been lacking in midfield with a move for Maddison, and while the recent 7-0 demolition of rivals Manchester United is an indication of fruitful things to come from Klopp's new-look frontline, a fresh force from the centre would go a long way to cementing the engine for years to come.

Much like De Bruyne's impact at Man City.