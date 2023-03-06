Liverpool are showing an interest in the possibility of signing RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Will Liverpool sign Josko Gvardiol?

It was a weekend to remember at Anfield after Jurgen Klopp's men inflicted a stunning 7-0 defeat on their bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday evening.

And on the back of the victory, there have been suggestions the Reds are still looking to make major improvements to their side in the summer window.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Fabrizio Romano has shone some light on the Reds' interest in the 21-year-old who is playing his football in the Bundesliga.

However, it is apparent there are a number of clubs who are looking at bringing the Croatian centre-back, who is endorsed by Adidas, to the Premier League in the summer with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City also credited with interest by Romano:

(1:15) "From what I understand, Liverpool approached Leipzig in January to understand the conditions of the deal. And it was almost impossible to sign Gvardiol in January. But Liverpool have an interest in Josko Gvardiol he's a player they appreciate."

What could this mean for Van Dijk's future at Liverpool?

Virgil van Dijk has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world since making the move to Anfield back in 2018.

However, this season has proven a tricky one for the Dutchman with Liverpool enduring an underwhelming 2022/23 campaign on the whole so far.

Even during the winter World Cup, the 31-year-old came under fire for his performances for the Netherlands by the legendary Marco van Basten.

'Van Dijk is just waiting and watching him shoot. What is he looking at? He needs to be on top of him. He just lets him shoot,' he said.

But it does seem as if the Reds could be turning the tide in the Premier League with five consecutive clean sheets in which Van Dijk has been involved in the last four.

At the age of 31, the Dutchman certainly has a few years ahead of him but only two further seasons remain on his current deal with the Reds.

With this in mind, it could be viewed as Gvardiol, who fans would be "very happy" to see join, being a potential long-term replacement for the Premier League veteran who has racked up over 200 appearances in the English top flight.

And comparing the two players' campaigns so far, the Croatian has provided Leipzig with more shot-creating actions, tackles and passes per 90 minutes (via Fbref).

So it does seem as if Gvardiol could be a player who could provide Liverpool with a long-term option at the back but the notion of them playing together over the next couple of seasons could be a mouthwatering prospect.