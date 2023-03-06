Liverpool are interested in signing RB Leipzig sensation Josko Gvardiol and could complete their defence with a successful swoop for the Croatian World Cup star.

What's the latest on Liverpool's pursuit of Gvardiol?

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, speaking via his column for Caught Offside, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp instigated discussions for the 21-year-old defender in January, though his German Bundesliga outfit were unwilling to converse midway through the campaign.

This follows prior reports that despite interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, it is the Merseyside outfit that hold the greatest admiration for the rising prodigy, though his €110m (£97m) release clause may prove a hindrance.

The defender has also admitted Liverpool is his favourite team, saying: “My dream club? That would definitely be Liverpool. Since I was little, I watched a lot of their matches with my dad.

“We covered every season in detail. It is a club that has remained in my heart."

Is Gvardiol really the dream VVD partner?

Liverpool's defending this season has been questionable, with the midfield failing to provide the requisite support to allow the machine to churn at full throttle, but also the efforts of the backline often lamented as lackadaisical and woeful in the face of pressure.

And despite a recent purple patch that has been recently iced with an incredible 7-0 demolition of historic rivals Manchester United, the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have been under fire for the regularity of their wayward showings.

And Gvardiol, who has made 75 appearances for Leipzig, could be the perfect addition to strengthen Klopp's squad and ensure that silverware is gleaned over the coming years.

Ranking among the top 1% of defenders in Europe's best five leagues for attempted passes, the top 8% for progressive passes, the top 2% for successful take-ons and the top 17% for shot-creating actions per 90, as per FBref, the 19-cap colossus fits the mould that Klopp desires - ball-playing prowess and a creative robustness to ensure counter-attacking moves can take off with lightning speed.

Should he arrive at Anfield, the "Rolls-Royce" - as heralded by journalist Zach Lowy - could be the perfect partner for £75m monster Virgil van Dijk, who has been instrumental to Liverpool's success since signing from Southampton in 2019, notably winning the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

Van Dijk ranks among the top 5% of positional peers for attempted passes per 90, also maintaining an impressive career average 87.4% passing accuracy and winning 4.1 aerials per match, as per WhoScored, and with his imposing presence and Gvardiol's dynamic aura, combining with the superlative passing skills of both phenoms, Klopp could boast one of football's most devastating defensive pairings.

While the cost would be high, Liverpool need to act with conviction if they are to return to the top spot in both English and European football - table-toppers Arsenal are currently 21 points above the Reds, who trail Real Madrid 5-2 after the first leg of their Champions League knockout tie - and ensure that success is laden with silver across the coming years under Klopp's tutelage.

With Gvardiol's inclusion alongside Van Dijk, the jackpot could well be hit, with past feats potentially being eclipsed, and sustained triumph sure to follow.