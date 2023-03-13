An update has emerged on Premier League giants Liverpool and their interest in signing Joao Palhinha in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Joao Palhinha to Liverpool?

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds are eyeing a swoop to sign the defensive midfielder from Fulham at the end of the season as Jurgen Klopp attempts to improve his midfield options.

The report claims that the club are the 'most serious' suitor for the former Sporting CP dynamo, although the Cottagers have him under contract for another four seasons.

It is stated that Marco Silva's side are prepared to demand a fee in the region of £60m for their star midfielder after paying £20m to sign him last summer.

Who could replace Fabinho?

Palhinha could replace Fabinho at Anfield as the Portugal international has performed superbly in the Premier League this season, proving himself to be an excellent player at this level.

Prior to the current campaign, the Brazilian midfielder had never averaged a Sofascore rating lower than 6.90 in the top flight and averaged a score of 6.96 in the division last term.

Fabinho is currently averaging a rating of 6.84 across 24 appearances in the league and has won 50% of his individual duels whilst making 2.7 tackles and interceptions per game.

These statistics suggest that the experienced battler's form has dropped off this season as his average performance level has never been lower throughout his career at Anfield.

Palhinha, meanwhile, has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.10 - higher than Fabinho has ever managed in the league - across 24 outings in the division for Fulham.

He has made a whopping 5.6 tackles and interceptions per match and won 63% of his individual duels - compared to Fabinho's 2.7 and 50%. Indeed, these eye-catching statistics show that the 27-year-old has been terrific in the top-flight.

The Portuguese giant, who was hailed as "outstanding" by BBC commentator Steve Wilson earlier this term, has proven that he has the quality to deliver brilliant performances week-in-week-out in the Premier League and has outperformed the Liverpool midfielder this season.

Fulham's star is in the top 9% of players in his position in Europe's top five leagues over the last 365 days for tackles, clearances, and aerial duels won per 90, while Fabinho does not rank higher than the top 31% in any of those statistics.

This, along with their respective Sofascore ratings this season, suggests that Palhinha would come in as a significant upgrade on the current Reds enforcer in what he offers in midfield, both in terms of his general performance level and the defensive contributions the gem makes each match.