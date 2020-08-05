Liverpool looking to seal £10m deal for Norwich’s Jamal Lewis

There are not too many players currently on the planet that would necessarily improve the steamroller that are Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. But still, the German manager is reportedly on the market to improve his squad depth and add more firepower to the bench, if nothing else.

According to Sky Sports, the Reds have set their gaze on Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis, the 22-year-old left-back who seems to be garnering some interest after a decent campaign for a largely underperforming team. With the Canaries dropping down to the Championship following their plummet down the standings in 2019/20, they could see the value of some of their best players follow suit, making them that much more affordable.

And seeing how Liverpool are just fresh off their Premier League success, they will have the necessary funds to invest into quality reinforcements and plug certain holes in the squad. Sky Sports also say the Reds are looking to seal a £10m deal for Lewis but no formal approach has been made as of yet.

One thing, however, that might help them along the way is Norwich’s interest in Yasser Larouci. And seeing how Liverpool have already made him available on the market, there is potential there for both clubs to get what they want.

Still, despite Liverpool being one of the best teams on the planet and their pulling power greater than most, the question of whether Lewis would agree on becoming a bench-warmer still looms.

With Andrew Robertson going strong at that left-back position at Anfield, it’s highly unlikely the 22-year-old would be anything but that should he make a switch to the Merseyside.

Lewis would add depth to Liverpool squad

On paper, this looks like a promising deal for Liverpool and securing Lewis’ signature would go a long way to adding some much-needed depth to Klopp’s side. Their bench might be the only clear weakness in an otherwise extraordinary team.

However, as Sky Sports warn, there’s no guarantee that Norwich’s man would be willing to sacrifice game time just to play at Anfield, even though the sheer thought of donning the red colours of the Premier League champions is intriguing on its own, to say the least.