Liverpool have been linked with a move for Mason Mount this summer and now a new update has emerged from a reliable source on the club's pursuit of the player.

Could Liverpool sign Mason Mount?

According to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, Liverpool hold a "genuine" interest in the Chelsea midfielder amid stale contract negotiations at Stamford Bridge.

Jacobs tweeted: "Mount & Chelsea have been some way apart on terms. CFC have made multiple offers that Mount has turned down. Chelsea value Mount, but any agreement must be in keeping with the new incentive-driven wage structure, including decreases for lack of UCL.

"As reported, LFC interest is genuine."

Why should Mount join Liverpool?

It is no secret that Liverpool are in desperate need of a shake-up this summer following a disappointing and inconsistent campaign this season.

The Reds have been knocked out of the FA Cup and League Cup, as well as currently being fifth in the Premier League table and set for a difficult Champions League second-leg clash with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Wednesday following a disappointing 5-2 defeat at Anfield in the opener of the tie.

Not only are Liverpool desperate for a refresh based on the quality displayed on the pitch so far, but are also set to lose several players who will be out of contract this summer.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Arthur Melo and Roberto Firmino are all set for an Anfield exit this summer which leaves the midfield personnel significantly weakened in depth ahead of next season.

As a result, the signing of Mount could be the perfect opportunity to bring in a young player with bags of Premier League experience and ultimately, a dream replacement for Naby Keita who is an incredibly unreliable presence.

Over 23 league appearances, the England star - who has a reported price tag of £50m - has scored three goals, registered two assists and created three big chances so far.

Furthermore, he has averaged 1.3 key passes and 1.4 shots on goal per match while impressing in a defensive capacity too, making 1.4 tackles, and winning 3.6 duels per game. That all-action nature encompasses precisely why the Chelsea ace is the ideal man to replace Keita.

Former Liverpool captain and legendary Premier League midfielder Steven Gerrard is a huge admirer of Mount and heaped praise on the Chelsea sensation:

"I've watched his progress. He's a big talent for the country.

"He can create, he can score, and he's already a European Cup winner, so I don't think he needs the likes of myself to big him up or praise him."

Keita is often deployed as the most advanced midfielder in Jurgen Klopp's system, breaking the lines to link up with the forward. However, he is also relied upon to provide sound defensive transition. Those are areas in which Mount thrives too, clearly possessing the tools to offer creativity in the final third and the defensive presence in front of the back four.

With that being said, there is no doubt that Mount would be an incredible replacement for Keita next season and if the powerbrokers at Anfield can negotiate a good deal with their top-flight rivals this summer it could spark the much-needed revolution in the centre of the pitch.