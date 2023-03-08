An update has emerged on Liverpool and their interest in Alberto Moleiro ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Alberto Moleiro to Liverpool?

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Reds are one of three teams in the race to sign the Spanish attacking midfielder from Las Palmas at the end of the season.

The report claims that fellow Premier League side Aston Villa and LaLiga giants Barcelona are also interested in snapping up the 19-year-old later this year.

It is stated that the Merseyside outfit, along with Unai Emery's team, are prepared to pay Las Palmas' €25m (£22m) asking price, although the gem's release clause will rise to €60m (£53m) if they are promoted to the Spanish top-flight.

What is Alberto Moleiro's style of play?

The 19-year-old Spaniard is a versatile attacking midfielder who excels at creating chances for his teammates. With that in mind, he could be Jurgen Klopp's own version of Arsenal star Martin Odegaard.

Mikel Arteta's side are top of the Premier League table and the Norway international has been a crucial cog in their well-oiled machine as a creative presence in the middle of the park.

He has averaged an impressive Sofascore rating of 7.40 - the second-best in their squad - across 25 appearances in the division - creating 12 'big chances' and making 2.4 key passes per match.

The former Real Madrid playmaker has racked up 0.25 assists per 90 and Moleiro, who has managed 0.37 assists per 90 in the Spanish second division this term, could develop into a similarly creative threat in midfield.

Las Palmas, like Arsenal, currently lead their league and the teenage wizard has played a significant role in their success to date as the gem has created 11 'big chances', 1.7 key passes per game, and eight assists in 23 starts in LaLiga 2.

Meanwhile, no Liverpool central midfielder has created more than 1.2 key passes per match or more than Harvey Elliott's seven 'big chances' created.

These statistics show that the Spanish magician, whose touch was described as "silky" by scout Jacek Kulig, excels at creating opportunities for his teammates from an attacking midfield, eight, or wide position, much like Odegaard does for the Gunners week-in-week-out in the Premier League.

At the age of 19, Moleiro would not come in as a player who should be expected to make an immediate or significant impact on the team but the gem could be a long-term prospect with the potential to grow into Klopp's own version of the Norweigan star.

He is yet to test himself outside of the second tier in Spain and it is impossible to tell how the creator would adapt to life in England. Still, his statistics this season indicate that there is a talented player there for Liverpool to develop in the coming years.