Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that four other Liverpool players could follow Firmino out the door.

What’s the latest on Milner's contract and Liverpool?

Big news came out of the club this week as it was revealed that Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino will not renew his contract, meaning he will leave for free this summer.Having been a part of the Red's setup team since 2015, this will be a big blow for Jurgen Klopp but it sounds as though one of their other more experienced squad members may also be on the move this summer too.Indeed, while talking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained that on top of expected departures for Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and loanee Arthur Melo, Milner may opt to head off at the end of the seasons too.He said (1:22): "So, Firmino is available on the market on a free. He's not going to be the only one of this big Liverpool revolution because Klopp is informed about Firmino."But the feeling in the club is that also Naby Keita has very good chances to leave on a free transfer; Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave the club on a free transfer; James Milner will make a decision at the end of the current season; and also Arthur Melo will not stay in Liverpool next season and we'll be back to Juventus to find another solution.

"So many changes are expected.

What is Milner's contract situation at Liverpool?

Firmino will leave Liverpool having played over 350 games for the club. While if Milner goes, they'll also been losing someone with a similar number of games (318) under his belt.

What's more, the duo have won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, the League Cup, and the Club World Cup.

Still, all good things must come to an end and it may well be the right time to start a new era at Liverpool. After all, the club's poor form this season suggests something drastic may well need to happen in the summer if they want to get back to their best.Milner will see his contract expire this summer and so the next few months will be key to him making a decision. Klopp has hinted that he wants the 37-year-old to stay but it remains to be seen if the Englishman will commit to another season.