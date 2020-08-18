Liverpool news: Reds face stumbling block as £27.2m deemed too much for star

It is no secret that Liverpool are eyeing a potential transfer for Bayern Munich’s star, Thiago Alcantara. The midfielder has been one of the Bavarian team’s best performers and has intrigued Jurgen Klopp as well.

Not only that but we’ve heard whispers that the deal is reportedly really close to being finalised, so much so that the length of the contract and some other details were revealed as well. However, there’s another twist in the story.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano reported for The Guardian that Liverpool are refusing to pay the asking price of €30m (£27.2m) and this is the only stumbling block they will face in their attempt to bring the 29-year-old to the Premier League.

Even though he has just one year left on his contract, Bayern are still reluctant to let him go unless they are properly reimbursed for their star player. Of course, we have to remember that the German outfit are still in the Champions League and the deal will likely have to be put on hold until their ventures in Europe are first sorted.

Thiago himself is keen on the move and is now waiting for his club to soften their stance and let him make the transfer. As things currently stand, however, Klopp doesn’t want to spend more than he absolutely has to.

Only time will tell how will that affect this deal.

Verdict

The Spaniard might be 29 already but even with that taken into account, £27.2m still feels like a proper bargain for one of the best midfielders in world football. Of course, it is also true that he only has a year left on his contract but it’s difficult to expect Bayern to lower their asking price even further.

Maybe it wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Reds to just accept these terms and get themselves an incredible signing.