Liverpool News: Reds to join race for £35m in-demand star

Following the unfortunate end to their 2019/20 season, Bournemouth will continue in the Championship for the upcoming campaign. But that’s not exactly the only bad news for the Cherries. Without top-flight football, the chances are they just might lose some of their most exciting players in the ongoing summer transfer window.

And the line is already quite long with The Sun’s latest exclusive suggesting Liverpool are the latest Premier League titan to join the race for David Brooks’ signature. Of course, alongside the Reds, the likes of West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and even Everton are interested and willing to acquire the young midfielder’s services this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to add some depth to the English champions for the upcoming season and if the same source is to be believed, the 23-year-old could cost around £35m despite Bournemouth’s demise.

Of course, that doesn’t really come as a big surprise because Brooks was brilliant post-break, almost carrying the team to safety despite all of their issues throughout the campaign. Unfortunately, the Cherries were without their talisman for the vast majority of the season due to a serious ankle injury back in July that meant Brooks would have to undergo surgery.

Initially, he was supposed to only miss 12 weeks of action but a second operation extended that for much longer than he or the club would’ve wanted. Now, however, everything points towards an exit sooner rather than later.

Verdict

It’s quite difficult to find a weakness in Klopp’s well-oiled machine that is Liverpool. But if there’s one thing the current champions of England lack then it’s squad depth. Brook is certainly a top talent and he would be a welcoming addition to the Reds.

The price, of course, is quite high, especially with the outside circumstances and Bournemouth’s relegation taken into account, but it does feel like the 23-year-old has very much warranted it.

And if the Reds don’t pull the trigger, someone else definitely will.