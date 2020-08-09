Liverpool selling Grujic and Wilson could help them land Thiago

It has been thought that Liverpool aren’t going to be making any blockbuster transfers this summer, but one story that won’t go away is the Reds’ interest in Thiago Alcantara.

There have been plenty of reports about this possible transfer, and it seems as though the main sticking point is the price that Jurgen Klopp’s side would have to pay for the Spaniard, with Bayern demanding somewhere around €30m (£27m) for the 29-year-old.

Kicker are now reporting that Liverpool need to sell players to raise the funds for Thiago, claiming that Naby Keita could be one player that makes way for him, but perhaps the Reds don’t need to ship out the Guinea international to bring in the Champions League winner.

The Liverpool Echo stated earlier this week that the Merseyside club are looking to shift both Harry Wilson and Marco Grujic on a permanent basis, adding that they aren’t willing to consider any bids lower than £20m.

If the Reds can raise £40m from the sale of two players that haven’t played a first-team game for the past two seasons it will be an absolute masterstroke from Michael Edwards, and if those funds are then spent on bringing Thiago in, their squad will be much stronger than it would be with Wilson and Grujic just lulling at Anfield as backup options.

Liverpool’s strategy of loaning out these fringe players has worked a treat. Ok, they’ve not gone on to become first-team stars as many would have hoped, but their market value has increased during their time away from the club, and that’s allowed the Reds to cash in on them and potentially use that money to sign an elite midfielder.

It remains to be seen what the Reds do in this window, but if they can raise the funds for Thiago by selling Wilson and Grujic they will be in a good position heading into next season.