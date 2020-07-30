Diego Carlos: Liverpool must move for beast who bullied Suarez this season

Liverpool could well be after a new central defender this summer following the exit of the long-serving Dejan Lovren to Zenit and if reports are to be believed, they could be onto a huge winner.

What’s the word?

According to the Daily Star’s chief football writer Jeremy Cross, the Reds are battling Manchester City for Diego Carlos with the Sevilla colossus seen as the perfect replacement for the departing Croatian.

It’s claimed that both Premier League teams are willing to meet the Brazilian’s £60m release clause, though Pep Guardiola’s men have the advantage in terms of the wages they could offer him.

Meanwhile, Spurs have also been mooted with interest in Carlos in recent months. It’s hardly a surprise to see so many PL clubs keen on him either.

Defensive beast

The 27-year-old has arguably been one of the best centre-backs in La Liga this season having averaged 4.8 clearances, 2.8 aerial duels won, 1 tackle, 1 interception and over 54 passes per game, via WhoScored.

Spanish football analyst Domagoj Kostanjsak claims that Carlos is “built like a tank” and that he isn’t called ‘the beast’ for nothing whilst also likening him to Kalidou Koulibaly.

Recently, the 6 foot 1 powerhouse put in a masterclass against Barcelona holding the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to a goalless draw. During the match, Carlos managed a rating of 7.32 after managing five clearances, three interceptions and one key pass.

The former Anfield talisman could only muster up one shot on target and one successful dribble. He had a torrid time against Carlos.

After clinching the Reds their first Premier League title in 30 years after winning the Champions League last season, sporting director Michael Edwards can hand Klopp the perfect option to continue that success into the future with the Sevilla star – for once, a transfer masterclass.

He’d be the perfect partner for Virgil van Dijk due to his aggression and ability with the ball at his feet and perhaps, he’s a different option to Joel Matip who in some ways bears too many similarities to the towering Dutchman.

