An update has emerged on Liverpool and their plans to improve their squad in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Jurrien Timber to Liverpool?

According to 90min, the Reds are one of a number of clubs eyeing a deal for Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, alongside the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Bayern Munich.

The report claims that the player has asked his representatives to explore the possibility of a summer switch away from the Dutch giants, after opting against a move earlier this season.

He was valued at £43m by his current club last summer, amid interest from the Red Devils, but it remains to be seen how much they are set to demand for his services this time around.

Who could replace Joe Gomez at Anfield?

Jurgen Klopp could land a dream upgrade on Joe Gomez by replacing the defender with Timber in the summer, as the 21-year-old is an excellent young prospect.

The England international is a versatile defender who has often been deployed at centre-back and right-back butt the Ajax star has the adaptability and quality to be used in the same way, with the defender having played at least 49 times in both of those positions in his short career to date.

Over the last 365 days, Timber has produced 11.23 progressive passes and carries combined per 90, whilst the Reds ace has managed 8.29 per 90.

The 14-cap Dutchman has also completed 91.5% of his attempted passes and completed 0.65 take-ons per 90 in that time, which are both higher than Gomez's 83.7% and 0.24.

These statistics suggest that the £39m-rated Ajax enforcer has the scope to offer more quality in the build-up play by progressing the ball, through take-ons, passes, and carries, effectively throughout matches to get forwards involved in the game as much as possible.

Timber has also averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.01 in the Eredivisie this season and this suggests that the gem could provide an upgrade on the level of performance Gomez (6.92) has provided the club in the Premier League this term.

At the age of 21, the dynamo, who Jacek Kulig once hailed as "tenacious", is also four years younger than the current Liverpool defender and, therefore, has the potential to grow and develop further to become significantly better than the Englishman whilst offering more long-term value to the Reds.

Therefore, Klopp could land an upgrade on Gomez, for now and for the future, by swooping in ahead of their rivals to secure a deal for Timber.