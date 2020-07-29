Liverpool eye Salah heir in £30m “top talent” who bullied Robertson

Liverpool have been tipped to land a winger who absolutely tore them apart earlier in the season and it could hint that the club is preparing for life without Mo Salah.

What’s the word?

iNews claim that Watford sensation Ismaila Sarr could find himself at Anfield this summer as Jurgen Klopp eyes him as an understudy to his Senegalese compatriot Sadio Mane.

It comes less than a week after links first emerged mooting the 22-year-old with a switch to Merseyside.

The Hornets were relegated on the final day of the 2019/20 Premier League season and having cost the club £30m in the summer, Sarr could be one of several players on the chopping block not at least due to his impressive form for the Championship newcomers.

Salah successor

Sarr has often been likened to Mane which is no surprise given the pair’s nationality, position and playing style but the Watford man actually plays on the other flank to the Reds’ superstar.

He’d be an interesting heir to Mo Salah’s throne, especially with the 23-goal talisman constantly linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid.

And, of course, those at Anfield know Sarr all too well after he tore Klopp’s defence apart for their first defeat of the season back in February.

The enigmatic winger netted two goals and provided one assist as Watford romped to a 3-0 victory – he also recorded two successful dribbles, one key pass, won five duels and notched a whopping six shots, via SofaScore.

Sarr ran Andy Robertson rugged forcing the Scotsman to lose possession 22 times whilst he couldn’t manage a single tackle and won just one duel.

Mane waxed lyrical about his Senegal teammate ahead of his move to the Hornets whilst Sky Sports’ Gary Neville labelled Sarr “a big, big talent.”

“He’s rapid. I think defenders will struggle,” Mane told The Athletic.“Last time I was speaking to Robbo (Andy Robertson) I said, ‘Watford have a really good player. I will need to help you more otherwise Ismaila Sarr will kill you, because he is a good dribbler and very, very fast.”

It remains to be seen how much he might cost, but Klopp could do no wrong in adding Sarr to his attacking armoury.

