Liverpool news: PSG might hijack Klopp’s big transfer target this summer

Liverpool are still in the chase of Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara. The Bavarians are now in the Champions League semi-final and they will be facing Olympique Lyon later on tonight.

Of course, with that being said, it is quite possible that all deals that are to be concluded with the Bundesliga outfit will simply have to wait until they are finished with their European run. Bayern are the heavy favourites but Lyon have already eliminated Manchester City and Juventus, making them a real giant-killer.

However, it’s not the teams on that side of the bracket that Jurgen Klopp needs to worry about. According to a new report from Le 10 Sport, Paris Saint-Germain would be willing to hijack Liverpool’s deal for Thiago and bring the midfielder in this summer.

The Reds were reportedly contemplating signing the Spaniard in January, seeing how they are refusing to pay the proposed £30m asking price. In winter, they believe, they should be able to bring him to the Premier League for a lower figure but the Parisiens see this as an opportunity to strike.

Le 10 Sport go on to cite both German and French outlets who all believe Liverpool are indeed the favourites for his signature but also say that the money is still proving to be an issue.

This, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to be a problem for the Ligue 1 winners and the Champions League finalists. Klopp will have to act quickly if he doesn’t want to lose this race.

Verdict

Paris Saint-Germain seem quite serious in their attempt and Liverpool shouldn’t take them lightly. We know the Parisiens have enough money to splash at all times and that is certainly one of their biggest advantages.

But Thiago seems to want the move to Anfield to happen. Only time will tell if that will actually be enough.