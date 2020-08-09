Liverpool would be making a mistake replacing Origi with Brewster

Liverpool aren’t going to be looking for an elite attacker this summer, but that doesn’t mean that their frontline won’t have a little bit of a shakeup.

The Reds’ front three has proven almost impenetrable with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino all playing at least 34 league games this term.

However, having a capable backup is vital at any club, and while Liverpool have had that in Divock Origi, that could change next season.

What’s the story then?

Alan Nixon claimed on Saturday that Rhian Brewster won’t be going out on loan anytime soon.

The journalist went on to say that the youngster could be close to making the team if Origi departs the club this summer, and with Aston Villa reportedly interested in the Belgian, this is a real possibility.

However, you can’t help but feel Jurgen Klopp would be making a mistake by replacing Origi with Brewster.

Not a patch on Origi

Now, we aren’t saying that Brewster isn’t a brilliant player, the 20-year-old has a lot of potential and his 11 goals in 22 Championship games shows exactly what he can bring to a team.

However, it’s hard to imagine that anyone will fit Origi’s role as well as he does, he’s content not being a starter, but whenever he is called upon he gets the job done, scoring a litany of late goals that have changed the course of vital matches over the past 18 months or so.

His brace against Barcelona sent the Reds to the Champions League final last year, while he also sealed the win against Spurs in that final, netting late on to make it 2-0 and wrap up the tie.

Meanwhile, his goals against Everton in Merseyside derbies over the past two years have given Liverpool valuable bragging rights in their own city.

Brewster has never played in such big games, whereas Origi is a proven performer when it matters most.

This would be a big mistake on Klopp’s part to let the 25-year-old go and hang his hopes on Brewster.