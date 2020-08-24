Adama Traore is surely the perfect heir to Mo Salah at Liverpool

Liverpool could land themselves the perfect heir to Mo Salah with the door being opened for them to make a fresh move this summer…

What’s the word?

According to the Mirror, the Premier League champions are set to enter a transfer tussle over Wolves winger Adama Traore this summer as Nuno Santo could be forced into selling his prized asset.

It’s claimed that the Reds will battle top-flight rivals Manchester City for his signature this summer with Midlanders rating him at over double the £18m fee they paid for him back in 2018.

Wolves have a ready-made replacement to go in Daniel Podence and could be inclined to sell him as a result.

Salah successor

As with every transfer window, the future of Salah is thrown into question with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona hovering over the Egyptian wizard and whilst a firm bid is yet to come in for him, it would be wise to think about the future.

And Traore is probably the best option out there given he is now tried, tested and improving in the PL.

The 24-year-old Spaniard delivered a career-best six goals and nine assists in all competitions this season, averaging 4.9 dribbles, 1.1 shots and 1.1 key passes per game, via WhoScored.

No other player in the top-flight managed more dribbles with both Sadio Mane (2) and Salah (1.5) not even coming close.

Plenty of the Anfield faithful will remember Traore’s powerful display against Robertson back in January. Despite losing the game 2-1, the enigmatic wide man provided the cross for Raul Jimenez’s header beating the Scotsman in the process and also picked up the highest match rating (8.2) per SofaScore.

Robertson simply couldn’t compete with the brute after four successful dribbles, eight duels won and three free-kicks won.

Post-game Klopp was full of praise, calling him “unbelievable” and “unplayable” whilst fellow PL manager David Moyes felt Traore’s wrath and said: the boy’s power and pace is hard to stop sometimes.”

At a reported £70m, Michael Edwards should absolutely snap up the Wolves sensation before it’s too late.

