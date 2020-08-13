Liverpool News: In demand relegated star sends Liverpool transfer message

Watford’s Ismaila Sarr has said he “would love to play” for the Reds according to the Mirror. He has also admitted that he has had many offers to leave Watford after facing relegation from the top flight.

The Senegal international winger has “yet to make a choice” about his future, and the Premier League champions are thought to be leading the race for the 22-year-old. The Reds face tough competition for Sarr however, with Manchester United also interested in the winger with Jadon Sancho’s move to Old Trafford now in doubt.

Watford have valued Sarr at around £40m.

“Liverpool are a really great team – everyone would love to play there,” Sarr told Les Echos in his homeland.

Sarr also went on to admit that ‘there are also other great teams in the English league, and I have yet to make a choice – at the moment, there are only guesses’.

Liverpool’s main man Sadio Mane has commonly referred to the Watford winger as his “little brother”, and the Reds know what he is capable of after suffering their first Premier League defeat of last season to Watford, earlier in February – Sarr scoring twice.

Sarr moved to Vicarage Road from Rennes last summer, for £30m, and he still has another four years left on his Watford contract. Crystal Palace and Wolves are also said to have Sarr on their radars.

Until there is concrete interest in Sarr, he would happily remain in the Championship with Watford, and his departure depends on them as he is their star man.

Verdict

One lesson learned after winning the Premier League this season was that the Reds certainly need a bigger squad to keep up in all competitions. Adding Sarr to the picture would be a dream for Liverpool as he can provide cover on both wings, as well as up top.

He would become their biggest threat coming off the bench, and there is no reason as to why he could not push for a start ahead of their prolific front three.