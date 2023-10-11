Liverpool have seen some of the highest highs in domestic football during Jurgen Klopp’s nine-year season reign, with a magnitude of talent gracing the pitch at Anfield in that time.

At the point of the German’s arrival, the Reds had been on an adventure of similar highs and lows with Brendan Rodgers, who went from missing out agonisingly on the 2013/14 Premier League title, to finishing 6th in his final season the year after.

While Klopp wrote himself into the club’s folklore by winning their first Premier League title, as well as adding Liverpool’s sixth Champions League win, Rodgers was the catalyst in harvesting some of the Reds’ most exciting talents of the Premier League era to Anfield.

From unearthing the seed of Luis Suarez from Kenny Dalglish to welcoming the likes of Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge, Joe Gomez and James Milner, Rodgers was blessed with a highly talented squad during his tenure with the Reds.

It’s difficult to refer to the club’s success over the past 10 years, as well as the success of Rodgers on Merseyside without mentioning the former manager’s best signing for the Reds, with Philippe Coutinho being the club’s star man from his arrival to his exit.

How much was Philippe Coutinho worth when he signed for Liverpool?

In 2008, Inter Milan secured the signature of Coutinho as a youngster from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama.

The reported fee is identified by Football Transfers to have been in the region of €3.8m (£3.2m), a fair price for a player making his first move to the European football scene after leaving his homeland.

After his arrival, Coutinho was loaned back to his boyhood club to continue his development, before rejoining the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2010.

The playmaker made a name for himself over the years at Inter, securing a total of 47 appearances as well as embarking on a half-season loan spell to Espanyol to gain further experience after struggling to adapt in Italy.

In his 47 appearances, the versatile midfielder scored five goals and registered four assists in all competitions, which was a statement big enough for Rodgers to strike a deal with the Italian giants for their 19-year-old starlet.

How much did Liverpool sign Philippe Coutinho for?

In January 2013, it was announced that Liverpool had signed Coutinho for a fee of £8.5m from Inter, with the deal a positive thing for both sides, considering the youngster hadn’t yet blown the minds of those at the San Siro with his talent.

There is always a subtle fear that players from abroad will fail to cope with the physical demands of the Premier League, however it was quickly evident that Rodgers had gifted Liverpool a bargain in signing the 19-year-old.

In the 2012/13 campaign, the £8.5m starlet contributed to 10 Premier League goals in 13 appearances, scoring three and assisting seven to make his arrival in England known and heard loudly.

The year after his arrival, Rodgers was full of praise for his acquisition, dubbing him a “sensational footballer” and lauding him for his “phenomenal” displays in red so early into his career at Anfield.

How many goals did Philippe Coutinho score at Liverpool?

His form during his early days under Rodgers were just a snippet of what was to come, as in 2016, he took home four personal awards for his contributions to the club in the 2015/16 campaign.

In that Premier League season, Coutinho scored eight goals and recorded five assists, shining during Klopp’s first term on Merseyside despite the poor collective outcome of an 8th-place finish.

The Brazilian took home the club’s Players’ Player of the Season, Player of the Year, Goal of the Season and Best Performance of the Season for his efforts, making the £8.5m price tag seem even more minimal.

While the Brazil international’s performance level and importance at Liverpool rose year by year, so did his market value, as documented by Football Transfers in the table below.

Philippe Coutinho market value rise at Liverpool Month/Year Expected Transfer Value (xTV) 01/2016 €40m (£34.5m) 01/2017 €40.4m (£34.8m) 07/2017 €68.2m (£58.8m) 01/2018 €96m (£82.8m) Via Football Transfers

Coutinho’s rise in expected transfer value (xTV) ran parallel to his form, as highlighted by his 54 goals and 45 assists in all competitions during his five-year stay at Liverpool.

It took the Brazilian a total of 201 appearances to secure the 99 goal contributions he recorded with the Reds, with his best tally noted in the 2016/17 season as he netted 13 goals and claimed seven assists in just 31 Premier League appearances.

His form continued in the 2017/18 term, however it marked the beginning of the end for the much loved “magician”, as once hailed by former teammate Lucas Leiva, as the start of the season began a countdown of his final six months on Merseyside.

How much did Liverpool sell Philippe Coutinho for?

After totalling 20 goal contributions in 20 appearances in the first half of the 2017/18 campaign, Liverpool could no longer contain their star, as Barcelona came knocking with an undeniable offer on the table.

Back in 2014, Rodgers told the media that it was “frightening” to think of just how much his £8.5m signing was worth at that point, however not even the Northern Irishman could have anticipated the actual sum of the imagined figure.

In January 2018, Barcelona secured the signing of Coutinho for a monstrous fee of £142m, a price that amounted to an increase of 1570% from the mere expense that Rodgers first grasped him for five years earlier.

The sale amounted to a profit of £133.5m to accompany five years of quality and decisive goals and moments from the prolific Brazilian, with his departure a tough pill for those at Anfield to swallow due to his impact and growth at the club.

Not many could have predicted what happened next to the superstar, as he failed to make an impact in Spain, before being shipped on loan to Bayern Munich and eventually returned to England.

During his four-year association with Barcelona, the playmaker scored just 25 goals in all competitions, slipping further down the pecking order as time went on before he joined Aston Villa on loan in January 2022.

What is Philippe Coutinho’s market value now?

Coutinho went from an £8.5m to a £142m player in five years, and fell from a £142m to a £17m player in just four, as he signed permanently with the Midlands club in the summer of 2022.

The 68-capped Brazil international’s fall from grace extended beyond his return to England, as just a year after his permanent arrival, he was sent on loan to Qatari club Al-Duhail after failing to impress at Villa.

In the 2022/23 campaign, the former Liverpool whiz scored just one goal in 20 Premier League appearances, highlighting that his stint at the top of his game was almost certainly up.

Today, the 31-year-old has a market value of just €5m (£4.3m) as per CIES Football Observatory, suggesting that despite the pain of his departure, Liverpool let go of their hero at the optimum time with reference to his value.

The Reds struck gold not only by capturing Coutinho for £8.5m, but selling him for £142m was a stellar piece of business, especially when it’s considered the highs that Klopp’s side managed to reach without him.