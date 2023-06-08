The Bundesliga is the 'perfect place' for Liverpool to find players this summer, according to The RedMenTV's Ste Hoare.

The Premier League side, of course, failed in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, but have since reportedly turned their attention to others in the same league.

Liverpool transfer targets - The Bundesliga

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have set their sights on £34m-rated Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone this summer, and have been in direct contact with the player's agent.

Meanwhile, as per Inews, Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven this summer.

Whether either of the moves reach completion remains to be seen, but since the arrival of new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, Liverpool have seemingly focused their attention on the Bundesliga.

What has Ste Hoare said about Liverpool and the Bundesliga?

With Liverpool linked with moves for a couple of Bundesliga stars, Hoare delivered his verdict on the German top flight.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Hoare said: "I think they wanted a couple of Premier League players. They've definitely got one, there might be more on the way. But I also think the Bundesliga feels like a perfect place for Liverpool to go and get them.

"It’s probably the most similar to the Premier League. I think there’s a couple of teams who play similar to how Liverpool do, and obviously, Jurgen’s philosophy comes from that league, so it makes sense."

Who is Manu Kone?

Linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, Borussia Mönchengladbach's Kone is still only 22, and showed plenty of promise last season, making 30 Bundesliga appearances.

A defensive-minded midfielder, Kone could solve a lot of issues for Liverpool, who struggled in that area last season, especially when Fabinho's form dropped off.

As per FBref, Kone was statistically similar to Fabinho last season, whilst also providing the addition of a more successful take-ons and progressive passes - adding that attacking intent from the middle of the park.

Still only young, too, the 'Gladbach midfielder would be a player for both the present and future for Klopp, who found himself looking at an ageing midfield last season, featuring Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Thiago Alcantara - all in their thirties.

With a long summer ahead, we may well see a continuation of the Kone links with a move to Anfield before Liverpool potentially attempt to complete a deal.