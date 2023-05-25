Liverpool are in pole position to sign Mason Mount this summer as they target a midfield rebuild ahead of the 2023/24 season.

In addition to their pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool are closing in on a move to sign Mount.

Are Liverpool going to sign Mason Mount?

Last month, Football Insider reported that FSG have approved a contract for Mount to sign should he make the switch to Anfield. Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen to add him to his engine room as the Reds look to return to the heights they reached last season.

Many clubs will be drawn to signing high-profile English players as it helps them reach the Premier League's quota on homegrown players.

And a more recent report from Football Insider claims Liverpool are in pole position to sign Mount for around £10m less than Chelsea's £80m asking price.

While the Blues still want to keep Mount, Liverpool are well-placed to complete a deal for the 24-year-old midfielder as he is set to enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

It's claimed that Chelsea will make another attempt to persuade Mount to stay, with Mauricio Pochettino set to hold talks with him.

How could Mount improve Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp is world-renowned for his ability to develop young talent and he clearly recognises the potential Mason Mount has.

Mount also ticks the all-important "homegrown" box, and with James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both leaving this summer, the Reds could be set to benefit if Chelsea are unable to retain his services.

Liverpool have struggled at times this year, but adding a high-quality playmaker like Mount - who has plenty of valuable experience at the highest level of club and international football - will ensure the Merseysiders can carry more threat in the middle of the park, which has been highlighted as a problem area.

The 2022/23 season has been far from Mount's best, but in 2021/22, he got 13 goals and 16 assists. Once dubbed a "mad player" by Rio Ferdinand, the midfielder could help transform Liverpool's engine room if he can fulfil his potential.

Since Philippe Coutinho left for Barcelona in 2018, that kind of output from midfield has been a distant dream. Mount could yet bounce back to his best next season with the likes of Mohamed Salah ready to make the most of his creativity.

Liverpool would be getting a brilliant player in Mount - even if it costs £70m - so the latest claims should provide some optimism on Merseyside.