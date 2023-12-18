An "insane" Liverpool player could be set to depart Anfield in a record-breaking transfer in 2024, according to a new report regarding his future.

Possible Liverpool exits

An exciting new chapter in Jurgen Klopp's tenure is now in full swing, with the German overcoming last season's woes, building a new midfield and creating a team that looks capable of going all the way in the Premier League this season. While new signings have arrived and others will also likely come in over the next few transfer windows, there are some players who may move on in the coming months, though.

Veteran pair Thiago and Joel Matip are both out of contract at the end of this season, and it remains to be seen if they will end up signing new deals, while there will also once again be doubts over the future of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian King was the subject of a mammoth £200m bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad during the summer, but Liverpool swiftly rejected it, seeing him as too important to lose.

Salah could leave in 2024

According to a new report from The Daily Mail, rich Saudi clubs, namely Al-Ittihad, will again look to sign Salah in 2024, considering him an even bigger draw than Cristiano Ronaldo and making him a 'top target'.

"The Saudi Pro League will make renewed attempts to sign Mohamed Salah next summer with the Liverpool forward the main target in the cash-rich competition’s next phase of expansion. Al-Ittihad caused consternation at Anfield last summer by making a staggering £200million bid for Salah late in the transfer window which Liverpool were ultimately able to resist, and a more strategic attempt to woo the Egyptian superstar is planned over the coming months.

"After investing £750m on new players during the last transfer window the SPL’s spending is set to slow down next year as they are locked into all their broadcast and commercial contracts for the next 18 months, but Salah is regarded as an exception."

It feels completely inevitable that more huge bids for Salah will be tabled once the current campaign reaches its conclusion, and it is something that Liverpool are surely braced for.

It will be a tough decision for the club to make if another offer in the region of £200m arrives, considering the Egypt legend will be turning 32 next summer, and if that bid came in, it would be the club's most expensive sale of all time. That money could be spent on various top players whose best years are still ahead of them, so there could be a temptation to accept it, especially if Salah's head is turned.

Liverpool's 5 most expensive sales of all time Cost Philippe Coutinho £116m Luis Suarez £70m Raheem Sterling £54m Fernando Torres £50m Fabinho £40m

That being said, the 31-year-old remains an indispensable figure for Liverpool, scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists in the Premier League this season, leading the way in both for the Reds, so the idea of losing him is concerning.

The manner in which Salah looks after himself physically means there is no reason why he can't continue playing at this level for another three or four years, so keeping hold of him could still be the most preferable outcome, but it looks as if it'll be on to watch.