Liverpool are not interested in joining the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo, CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs told Football FanCast.

A host of Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Arsenal are believed to be chasing the Ecuador international, with Brighton said to be holding out for £80m for their star midfielder.

The midfielder looks set to leave the Seagulls after approaches his services were rejected by Brighton in January.

Who will Caicedo sign for this summer?

It has been reported this week that Chelsea has taken the lead in the race to sign Caicedo, moving slightly ahead of London rivals Arsenal.

Caicedo played a crucial role in Brighton’s success this season, playing in 37 of their 38 league games and featuring in 92% of the Seagulls' Premier League minutes.

The Ecuador international who has 30 caps for his country, provided one assist and one goal for Brighton this campaign.

Although typically a defensive midfielder, Caicedo featured a number of times at full-back for Brighton at the tail end of the season, showing his versatility.

Given the fact Liverpool were priced out of a move for Jude Bellingham who now looks set to join Real Madrid, it would be unrealistic to expect the club to splash out so much money on Brighton’s midfield enforcer.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Moises Caicedo and Arsenal?

Speaking to Football FanCast, Jacobs believes that we can rule out Liverpool making a move for Caicedo.

Jacobs stated: “With Moises Caicedo, Liverpool don't see the value.

“They believe Brighton are looking for a minimum of £70m plus £10m in add-ons deal. So essentially £70m Guaranteed and £10m on top, minimum.

“As a result, they (Liverpool) will not be entering that race.”

Who will Liverpool sign this summer?

Liverpool will be looking to strengthen their side after a disappointing fifth-placed finish in the Premier League this season.

The Reds have already secured the services of Brighton midfielder and World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister in a deal worth £35m with add-ons that could raise the fee to £55m.

Mac Allister has tripled his salary from his time at Brighton and will earn £150,000 a week, per Yahoo Sports.

Liverpool are expected to invest in their midfield significantly following the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Mirror reports that the Reds have will target Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 22-year-old Kephren Thuram from Nice and Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

It feels as if Liverpool are being wise with their money, and intend to spend their summer transfer funds more wisely on a range of targets instead of splashing significant cash on one player like Caicedo.