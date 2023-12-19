Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign an "exceptional" player in the January transfer window, with a move away looking extremely likely for him.

Liverpool January rumours

The Reds have been stuttering in the Premier League of late, and while the 0-0 draw at home to Manchester United on Sunday were the first dropped points in a while, the performances against the likes of Fulham, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace have not been wholly convincing.

All of a sudden, the dreaded injuries are starting to creep in, with Joel Matip out for the rest of the season, and the likes of Andy Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota all absent of late. Ryan Gravenberch also picked up a hamstring issue against United, and Jurgen Klopp's squad depth is being tested.

There is always the chance for Liverpool and FSG to bring in January reinforcements, and the Reds have been linked with plenty of players in recent weeks, with additions backed to come in across various areas of the pitch.

Goncalo Inacio and Piero Hincapie are two highly-rated centre-backs who are seen as possible targets for Liverpool, with the pair currently plying their trade at Sporting CP and Bayer Leverkusen respectively, while rumours of a move for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha have also been rife. Now, an intriguing new report has emerged, as Klopp potentially looks to address some issues in the middle of the park.

Liverpool want Kalvin Phillips

According to Calciomercato [via Sport Witness], Liverpool have now joined the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who continues to endure such a tough time at the Etihad.

The Reds are believed to have "‘inserted themselves in the last few hours" when it comes to snapping up the 28-year-old, with Juventus also mentioned as potential suitors. Newcastle United have also felt like strong contenders to sign him, too, as they look to fill the void left by the suspended Sandro Tonali.

City are reluctant to allow Phillips to join a fellow Premier League team, which is why Juve look likely to be their preferred club of choice for him.

This could actually be a signing that makes some sense for Liverpool, even if the former Leeds United man was simply coming in as a short-term solution midway through the season. He has the same agent and Ibrahima Konate, which may aid negotiations.

Phillips will be desperate to rebuild his career after struggling so badly to be a regular under Pep Guardiola at City, and he could give the Reds that extra body in midfield, especially with Mac Allister and Gravenberch possibly absent for the foreseeable future, although that remains to be seen.

Guardiola has actually hailed the England international as "exceptional" in the past, so does seemingly rate him, but it has become clear that a new challenge is needed. He can operate as a No.6 or in a more box-to-box role, which could appeal to Klopp, and his experience and know-how of the Premier League could be a handy weapon in the title race.

That being said, for all of Phillips' positives as a player, a move feels unlikely, with Liverpool challenging City in the race for the title.