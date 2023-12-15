Liverpool are reportedly in the race to sign a "fantastic" young talent with a big future in the game, with the Reds thought to be "drooling" over him currently.

Liverpool transfer rumours

It remains to be seen if the Reds will make signings in the January transfer window or not, with the decision ultimately falling to Jurgen Klopp, who may simply be happy to get by with the current options at his disposal.

Liverpool have certainly been linked with plenty of players in the last few weeks, however, with a mix of defensive and midfield targets mooted as possible options, in order to increase their hopes of winning the Premier League title this season.

At the back, Goncalo Inacio is the player who seems to be backed to move to Anfield more than most, although it could be difficult to snap up the influential Sporting CP star midway through the season. Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, who was denied brilliantly by Alisson last weekend, is another name who has been mentioned.

Meanwhile, Fluminense ace Andre has been seen as a long-time target in the middle of the park, while talk of a move for Fulham's Joao Palhinha has also emerged again of late.

Liverpool want Leny Yoro

Another transfer rumour has now dropped, with Le10Sport [via Sport Witness] saying that Liverpool are very much in the race to sign Lille centre-back Leni Yoro, who is a highly-rated young player.

The Reds are apparently "drooling" over the 18-year-old, especially as Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are "not eternal" in terms of age, considering both are now 32. There are "several profiles in mind" when it comes to eyeing up potential signings, and Yoro falls into one of the categories, with the Reds "determined" to play a role in his future.

Manchester City and Manchester United are both mentioned as potential suitors, however, so there could be a fierce battle to acquire the Frenchman's signature.

Liverpool could do with looking into signing a new centre-back in January or next summer, given the aforementioned advancing years of Van Dijk and Matip, not to mention the fact that both Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez have not been without injury problems down the years.

Yoro could be a perfect signing for the Reds, with the Lille starlet a player of so much long-term promise, but also someone who could immediately arrive as a strong squad option for Klopp.

Leny Yoro's stats in Ligue 1 this season Total Appearances 14 Goals 2 Clearances per game 3.0 Aerial duel wins per game 1.7 Pass completion rate 90.7%

He has been described as a "fantastic" player by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and at just 18 years of age, he may only go on to grow as the years pass, assuming he remains focused and avoids serious injury. The fact that other Premier League rivals are interested means that it may not be easy for Liverpool to get their man, but the chance to work alongside Klopp could be a huge lure for Yoro, and his compatriot Konate could even do his best to sell the club to him.