Jurgen Klopp is pushing the Liverpool hierarchy to complete three new signings by the end of June as the German targets a return to the top next season.

After coming ever so close to winning the quadruple in 2022, Liverpool fell off, finishing fifth in the Premier League and failing to win any silverware.

Injuries, fatigue and a lack of high-quality midfield personnel contributed to Liverpool's disappointing season but the transfer window provides an opportunity to develop and improve.

What are Liverpool's summer transfer window plans?

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Liverpool hope to complete three signings before players return from holiday for pre-season in order to prepare as well as possible for the 2023/24 season.

The priority this summer is to sign multiple midfielders with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all leaving the club. Their contracts are set to expire after the Reds elected not to extend their terms.

Additionally, Klopp wants a centre-back, a right-back and potentially a new backup goalkeeper should Caoimhin Kelleher leave the club as has been speculated.

Promisingly, Alexis Mac Allister is a "top target" and negotiations with Brighton are "at an advanced stage" with Liverpool said to be "increasingly confident" they can reach an agreement for the World Cup champion.

Klopp is pushing the club hierarchy to get deals done as quickly as possible so they can join early enough to be involved in the entirety of pre-season.

How much would signing Alexis Mac Allister cost Liverpool?

Sky Sports report that Brighton want more than £70m for Mac Allister. It's a steep price to pay but Liverpool's midfield options are limited now and there are still a few ageing midfielders at the club despite Milner's impending departure.

Jordan Henderson (32), Thiago (32) and Fabinho (29) are all in the twilight of their careers so Liverpool need to plan their rebuild carefully so as to avoid needing to cull their ranks again in a couple of years.

Liverpool only have themselves to blame after failing to keep their midfield options refreshed. Klopp will be hoping that the club can deliver the talent he needs to return his side to the top of the table.

Not having Champions League football means the Reds will have a smaller budget than they would prefer as well as not having the draw of European nights to offer players.