Liverpool are now plotting a transfer swoop for a “fantastic” 19 year-old forward who could be a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to a new report.

Liverpool extend Premier League lead to 13 points

It was another routine win for Arne Slot’s side on Wednesday night, as goals, surprisingly not from Salah, but from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister saw Liverpool run out 2–0 winners and extend their lead to 13 points with 10 games left to play. That means they can now conceivably win the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur on the 26th of April, with four games left to play.

Despite the healthy lead and the short number of games left to play, Slot believes there is still a long way to go and is taking it game by game): “It is still a long way to go, ten games. In March, we only play one Premier League game; then we have the cup final, of course, and an international break, and then two big games against Paris Saint-Germain - so we are not focused on the long term.

"I know, and the players know how difficult the Champions League game is going to be - they are in the same form as us, hardly lose. It is going to be a difficult task for both teams. Now the players have some days off, and then we focus on PSG more than we do on the table in the Premier League."

Liverpool eye move for "fantastic" Salah successor

But as the Reds get closer to securing that Premier League title, focus may start switching to the summer, and according to Caught Offside, Liverpool are keeping a close eye on teenager Assane Diao after his recent performances in Italy.