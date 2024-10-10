In what could be their first major move since returning to Anfield, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes may now be planning to replace two Liverpool stars in a complete positional overhaul.

Liverpool transfer news

Whilst Liverpool have started life under Arne Slot in perfect fashion, sitting top of the Premier League after seven games having conceded just two goals in that time, things haven't been as smooth-sailing off the pitch. As things stand, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all set to leave as free agents in the summer when their current contracts come to an end.

In what would spell disaster for the Reds, they could lose three of their most important players at the exact same time, to signal panic stations at Anfield. Negotiations are reportedly underway with the trio, but an agreement is yet to be reached with any of the stars with talks seemingly at an impasse.

That dilemma doesn't look set to stop the Reds from overhauling one position, however. According to AS Roma Live, Edwards now wants to sign Mile Svilar from AS Roma, who value their goalkeeper at €35-40m (£29-£33m), in a deal that would likely see Caoimhim Kelleher replaced.

Svilar's arrival would follow that of Mamardashvili's in the summer, with the Valencia shot-stopper expected to challenge for Liverpool's number one spot upon his return from loan next season, casting serious doubts over Alisson's future.

Meanwhile, Kelleher has made no secret of his desire to play a starting role at Liverpool or elsewhere if need be to also cast doubts over his future. This means that, by the start of next season, Slot could have not one, but two fresh shot-stoppers to choose from, replacing the current duo who earn roughly £8.5m per year between them.

Liverpool must avoid Arsenal mistake

On paper, replacing Alisson seemed like the impossible task, but Mamardashvili's arrival should tick that box for years to come in what looks to be a quick fix for those at Anfield. Instead, the difficult task will be replacing Kelleher. Finding another goalkeeper willing to remain number two despite having the quality to step in and replicate the number one's quality is rare, but it's something Liverpool must discover.

The last thing that the Reds need is to replicate the problem that Arsenal had with both Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya before the former had little choice but to head for the exit door. Given that Svilar is 25 years old and approaching his prime, however, his arrival would hand Slot an unnecessary headache alongside Mamardashvili, with both likely to demand the starting spot.

Instead, especially considering Mamardashvili's inexperience, Edwards would be wise to move for a veteran shot-stopper to sit behind the Valencia star and come in whenever needed. The hope will, of course, be that Mamardashvili avoids the same injury struggles as Alisson and a number two is just needed for cup competitions.