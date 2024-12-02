Liverpool are believed to be working on a deal to sign an "exceptional" youngster with a similar playing style to Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr, according to a fresh transfer update.

Liverpool contract & transfer latest

The futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Salah continue to dominate the headlines at Anfield, with all three out of contract at the end of the season.

It arguably looks like Van Dijk is the most likely to extend his stay at Liverpool currently, with the 33-year-old reportedly reaching a breakthrough in talks. He was again outstanding in his side's 2-0 win at home to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, highlighting why retaining his services is so important.

In terms of possible new signings for the Reds, Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Georgiy Sudakov has been linked with a move to the club, with scouts sent to watch him in action.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's interest in Takefusa Kubo still isn't going away, with the Real Sociedad winger potentially seen as an option to replace Salah on the right-hand side, should the Egyptian King depart in 2025.

Liverpool working on move for "explosive" ace

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider, Liverpool are interested in signing Gent winger Momodou Sonko, as Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes eye top young talent moving forward. The Reds are said to be "working on a deal" for the 19-year-old, who has been likened to Bukayo Saka.

The teenager is a player with so much long-term potential, scoring three goals in 24 appearances for Gent at senior level. He also bagged 22 goal contributions (14 goals and eight assists) in 44 appearances for Hacken, showing how he is already capable of producing a consistent stream of end product.

Scout/writer Jacek Kulig believes Vinicius is a better likeness than Saka for the young winger, given the pair's quick feet, bravery and directness in one-on-one situations.

Another scout, Mateusz Belza, has also lauded the "explosive and flamboyant winger traits" that Sonko possesses, and if Liverpool could snap him up, they could solve their post-Salah right wing issue for many years to come.

Ideally, their current attacking superstar will sign a new deal that keeps him at Anfield for another two or three years, allowing Sonko to come in and learn from him, maturing as a player at the same time.