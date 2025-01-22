Liverpool are now leading the race to sign an "unpredictable" forward who Arne Slot is a big fan of, according to a report.

Reds eyeing Mohamed Salah replacements

Mohamed Salah remains in negotiations over a new contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the campaign, however L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi has now dropped a promising update on the Egyptian's future.

The Paris Saint-Germain insider wrote: "Mohamed Salah to Paris can be done, but it likely won’t happen as Salah is likely to stay at Liverpool. He’s in talks over an extension,’"

Until a deal is done, however, the Reds will need to be savvy and make sure they have some suitable replacements lined up, just in case the nightmare scenario of Salah leaving in the summer comes to fruition.

Slot has been named as a big admirer of Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, who is now a target to replace Salah, while Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens and Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo also remain on the shortlist.

According to a report from Africa Foot (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are now leading the race for Feyenoord’s Anis Hadj Moussa, who Slot is believed to be fascinated by. The 22-year-old's performances this season have caught the eye of a number of European clubs, but the Reds are in pole position at the moment, lining up a deal that is more likely to take place in the summer.

Head of recruitment Barry Hunter is engaged in active talks with the forward's agent, Mohamed Dahmane, and the plan is for the deal to be finalised for €12m (£10m) at the end of the season. However, that fee may increase depending on the Algerian's performances in the second half of the campaign.

Exciting news for Liverpool

It is promising that Liverpool are in a good position to sign the winger this summer, particularly for a fee of just £10m, as he has put in some impressive performances in his debut season with Feyenoord.

The Paris-born attacker has six goals to his name in all competitions, picking up three goals and one assist in five Champions League games.

The former Vitesse man's incredible dribbling ability was on show last season too, ranking in the 99th percentile for progressive carries per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit has tipped Hadj Moussa for future success, while also indicating he has the versatility to play in multiple positions, saying: "Hadj Moussa is impressive, he remains clear-headed and creative when he moves forward with the ball. He is an unpredictable player, capable of surprising his opponents at any moment. He makes very good passes and can play on the right wing.

"He excels in every position, but above all, he is a player who dares."

At just £10m, Hadj-Moussa could be a real bargain this summer, but there is every chance he will drive his price up over the next few months if he continues to perform at a similar level.