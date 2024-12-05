Liverpool are now among the sides keeping a close eye on a new breakout star as they look to bolster Arne Slot's squad, it has been reported.

Liverpool's Salah contract standoff

Mohamed Salah has been a mainstay in the Liverpool side since he arrived from Roma, and is arguably in some of the best form of his Reds career under Slot. The Egyptian has taken the Premier League by storm once more this season, having managed 11 goals and seven assists in his 13 outings so far to help Liverpool move nine points clear at the top of the table.

Already a Liverpool icon, his 223 goals in Red make him one of the club's five most prolific goalscorers of all time and despite being 32-years-old he is showing no signs of slowing down. But as it stands, he will be leaving the club for free at the end of the season, with the club yet to offer him a new contract and his current deal expiring in the summer.

Speaking after his side's 3-2 win over Southampton, he admitted he was "more out than in" as things stand.

"Well, we are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club, [so] I'm probably more out than in," Salah told reporters. "You know now I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven't received anything yet about my future."

Even if a contract is agreed, Salah cannot remain Liverpool's first choice winger for ever, and his will be big shoes to fill when he does eventually depart Anfield. Now, Liverpool are eyeing a player who could potentially go some way to filling them.

Liverpool monitoring "special" talent

That comes as Caught Offside report that the Reds are now keeping a close eye on MLS superstar Gabriel Pec. The 23-year-old only arrived in the US in January but has taken the division by storm, grabbing 16 goals and 14 assists in MLS as well as a further six goals and assists in just four playoff outings.

Gabriel Mec in MLS 2024 Appearances 37 Goals 19 Assists 17 Minutes per goal/assist 83.6

His form saw him awarded the newcomer of the year trophy, where he finished ahead of former Liverpool great Luis Suarez in the voting, as well as providing more goals and assists than the veteran Uruguayan forward.

He has been dubbed a "special" talent by MLS fan account MLS moves on X and now, his form has made clubs sit up and take notice.

That is according to Caught Offside, who claim that Liverpool are "among a number of Premier League clubs who’ve had scouts keeping an eye on Pec". Pec, who has spent much of the season on the right side of attack, is a left footed forward who likes to cut inside onto his stronger foot, not unlike the likes of Salah and Bukayo Saka.

It is added that the 23-year-old is being "eyed up as a future target" for the Reds, which could see him part of the solution to fill the right flank in a post-Salah Liverpool setup.