As Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes look to make instant impacts at Liverpool this summer, reports suggest that the Reds are ready to make an offer in pursuit of an impressive young defender.

Liverpool transfer news

Whilst much of the focus regarding Liverpool has been centred around their search to replace Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season, the rumour has already got underway when it comes to arrivals. Among those linked with a move have been the likes of Joao Neves from Benfica, Real Madrid's Rodrygo and PSV Eindhoven's Johan Bakayoko ahead of what could be an extremely busy summer.

It's looking increasingly likely that the man who will benefit from those transfer targets will be Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim, with reports suggesting that Liverpool have opened negotiations to sign the 39-year-old this summer. Forced to pivot away from Xabi Alonso, Amorim represents a solid second choice for those at Anfield, given his age and success in Portugal when working with a limited budget.

At Liverpool, he is unlikely to face similar restrictions, however, and could land a young gem as his first signing should he complete a move to Anfield. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport via Sport Witness, Liverpool are ready to make a €30m (£27m) offer to sign Dean Huijsen from Juventus this summer.

The 18-year-old centre-back has enjoyed an impressive campaign on loan at AS Roma, attracting the interest of the Reds, Newcastle United, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund in the process. It is those in Merseyside who will now be hoping to win the race for his signature, however, perhaps using the success of their recent young players as an example of just what Huijsen could achieve at the club.

It remains to be seen whether that £27m offer will match Juventus' valuation for their teenager, but it would certainly be a good start to build from.

"Impressive" Huijsen can replicate Quansah's rise

If any young player wants to know how to break into Liverpool's starting side, then Jarell Quansah is the player to look towards. The young central defender was playing for Bristol Rovers last season, but imrpessed enough to stay at Anfield during pre-season, before stepping up ever since to replace the injured Joel Matip in seamless fashion.

Now, Huijsen could enjoy a similar rise if he decides to complete a move to Anfield this summer. Having already impressed at Roma, it's no surprise to see the defender linked with such a move.

Domestic League Stats (via Fbref) Dean Huijsen Jarell Quansah Progressive Carries 4 5 Progressive Passes 16 35 Tackles Won 4 7 Aerial Duels Won 8 27

The Spaniard has earned plenty of praise throughout what is still a young career too, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who had nothing but good things to say when Huijsen broke through at Juventus.

Now, it is Liverpool who could be left benefitting from the young defender's talent this summer. A player in demand, the Reds will be looking to win a busy race.