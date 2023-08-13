Highlights Liverpool's pursuit of Moises Caicedo may have ended in disappointment, but they still have a chance to sign promising midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

Liverpool can move on from the Moises Caicedo fiasco quickly as one of their "outstanding" transfer targets "would quite like to move" to Anfield, per Ben Jacobs.

Liverpool transfer news - what is the latest?

The last few days have been both exciting and crushing for Liverpool fans after the club came out of nowhere on Thursday night, seemingly intent on smashing transfer records to sign Brighton & Hove Albion's much sought-after midfielder Caicedo, reportedly offering the south coast club £111m to secure his signature.

However, it was soon revealed the player himself preferred a move to Chelsea following extended talks with the club, with the situation now looking as if the Ecuadorian will be joining Mauricio Pochettino's project over Jurgen Klopp's.

Whilst the news is certainly a punch in the gut for the Merseysiders, they could still secure the signing of the younger but still incredibly promising midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton this summer.

According to Sky Sports, the Reds are still interested in the youngster despite Chelsea trying to beat them to the young prospect once again.

So far, the six-time European champions have had three offers rejected by the Saints, with the third being worth £45m, whereas the Blues have also had their most recent offer rejected, having bid £48m.

Southampton have remained firm in their £50m valuation of their dynamic midfielder, and with so much interest, it's easy to understand why.

However, with the Championship side leaving Lavia out of their two opening games of the season and Chelsea acquiescing towards a £55m deal, Liverpool must act decisively to not miss out on another target to Todd Boehly and Co.

The good news, however, is that the Brussels-born gem is, in fact, interested in moving to Anfield should a deal be agreed, per Ben Jacobs.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Romeo Lavia to Liverpool?

Jacobs was clear that unlike in the Caicedo situation, Lavia is certainly keen to make the move to Merseyside this summer and that should Liverpool match the valuation of Southampton or the bid of Chelsea, the Belgian would opt to join Klopp's project.

However, should the Merseysiders cool their interest in the youngster, he could well end up playing for the Blues later this season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The thing about Lavia is that it's not necessarily just a money deal because Liverpool and Chelsea are in the same broad ballpark.

"Everyone knows that Southampton are looking for £50million or more and, naturally, they may ask for a little bit more if they do have two genuinely active suitors.

"But the feeling still remains, from sources, that Lavia would quite like to move to Liverpool. With Lavia, the ball is in Liverpool's court. How do they respond to Chelsea's bid? Are they prepared to match it or even go higher?

"If so, I think Lavia is still quite likely to end up at Liverpool. But, obviously, if Liverpool walk away, the dynamic changes.

"We're going to have to wait and see on that one. But, make no mistake, Chelsea are there for Caicedo. They're pushing for Caicedo and he has been their number one target all summer."

Who is Romeo Lavia?

It would be easy to say that given his age and relative inexperience of top-flight football, the idea of spending £50m plus on Lavia would be a massive mistake, but given his performances last year and the way people within the game have spoken about him, it might well be worth it for whichever team lands him.

In his 29 Premier League appearances last season, he scored one goal, maintained a passing accuracy of 86.4% and averaged a fairly respectable match rating of 6.56, which is pretty good within the context of the incredibly dysfunctional Saints side he was playing in, per WhoScored.

However, his defensive awareness is what sets him apart, with the 19-year-old in the top 4% of players in Europe's top five leagues for making blocks, at 1.90 per 90, per FBref.

His performances last year won him lots of admirers, with Guardian writer Ed Aarons hailing the youngster as "outstanding", while former boss Pep Guardiola was full of praise for the promising youngster, saying back in April:

"Really impressed with what Romeo is doing, we had and have an incredible opinion about him. We thought to keep him but we though maybe he doesn't get enough minutes like he'll get in Southampton."

Liverpool and Klopp should be doing all they can to get this deal over the line, as they cannot afford to miss out on two outstanding footballers to the same top-four rival in the space of just a few days.