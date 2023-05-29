Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has experimented with some tactical augmentations recently as his side come swiftly towards the close of play this season.

Results have improved, as the German coach has led his side to eleven matches unbeaten in the Premier League, though their efforts to sneak into the top-four look fell just short.

Nevertheless, the last period has been a useful one in terms of finding out what may work for next term, with no learning curve coming bigger than Trent Alexander-Arnold's positive performances in a more advanced role following a tactical switch to allow the England international to drive further forward.

What's the latest news on Trent Alexander-Arnold and why is he so good when inverted?

Speaking to Football FanCast, Red TV pundit Paul Machin believes Alexander-Arnold is the 'best in the world' in his role as an inverted full-back and thinks that this tactical style may be the way forward for Liverpool.

Machin told FFC: "Right now, we still need him to do that inverted full-back job because there's no point in getting another right-back or going back to 4-3-3. We're not sure that system even works anymore. I think if if we persist with this system, Trent is the best in the world at doing that role. He's better than Zinchenko and he's better than John Stones."

It has to be said, his recent numbers do back up the notion that he should stay in his new position for good, as the 24-year-old has notched one goal and seven assists in his 10 appearances since moving into central areas more often, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also note a marked improvement in the consistency of his performances, as £180k-a-week earner Alexander-Arnold hasn't dropped a display that has ranked below 6.91/10 since being deployed in the side with a slightly different function.

Unsurprisingly, he has earned plenty of praise recently, including from Brentford manager Thomas Frank, as per The Mirror, who said: "He’s a very, very good footballer and I understand why Jurgen constantly talks positively about him and uses him in the best way. His passing range and ability is probably among the best in the world. I can’t remember the stats but he must be one of the top assist makers in the Premier League ever. He could be a midfielder in the future. I know he’s being used there now when in possession and the game has developed where there are positions in possession and positions out of possession. But in the midfield he adds something to Liverpool that’s of a high, high value."

Liverpool have had a void regarding inventiveness in their midfield this campaign which Alexander-Arnold could help to combat moving forward. FBRef shows that he has been a skilled chance provider this season, successfully performing 142 shot-creating actions in total.

BBC Sport relay that England manager Gareth Southgate has recalled Alexander-Arnold for his side's Euro 2024 qualifiers in June and hasn't ruled out the possibility of utilising the Liverpool-born ace as a midfielder, stating: "He's a super footballer. He's playing in a slightly different role which I think has invigorated him in the last few months. He has always been in advanced areas with the ball, he is just a bit more central now. It is interesting for us and an option and something I have spoken to him about in recent weeks. We are looking forward to working with Trent."

Alexander-Arnold looks to have rediscovered his best form and will undoubtedly be a massive asset for Liverpool heading into next season as they bid to get back to their best under Klopp, who will be excited over what the future could hold for his side following some successful tactical changes.