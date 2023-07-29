Liverpool are reassembling the squad after a forgettable campaign, and while the onus is on the midfield, Juventus' Federico Chiesa remains a target to bolster the attacking ranks.

What's the latest on Federico Chiesa to Liverpool?

This comes after Calciomercato's report that the Old Lady consider the Italy international expendable and will consider his departure from Turin if their €70m (£60m) valuation is met.

Several clubs, including Liverpool, have made enquiries this year but are yet to have tabled a formal offer, and given the Reds' expenditure and emphasis on the midfield and defence, would likely only make a move for the 25-year-old if Juventus would be open to a sale for a smaller fee.

Despite this, prior reports confirming Jurgen Klopp's desire to see Chiesa at Anfield suggest that there is concrete intrigue there, and the possibility remains that discussions could intensify before the summer window swings its doors shut.

How good is Federico Chiesa?

If Klopp does decide to give the green light and rumours surrounding Chiesa take a more tangible form, then Liverpool's offensive force would be completed with a dynamic and tenacious new winger.

The 42-cap ace suffered an ACL injury in January 2022 to disrupt his progress with Juventus, and while the 22/23 campaign was marred by his fitness issues, the 41-cap gem started to return to form in the closing weeks and clinched four direct contributions across the final five matches of the Serie A term.

Described as a "wizard" by Liverpool reporter DaveOCKOP, Chiesa ranks among the top 4% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues for assists, the top 15% for progressive carries, the top 16% for successful take-ons and the top 13% for tackles per 90, as per FBref, which illustrates his prowess and energy as a driving force on the wing.

The £153k-per-week gem would be bolstered by the efforts of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is renowned as one of football's most creative and naturally talented pass masters, having been hailed as "sensational" by commentator Martin Tyler.

The 24-year-old ranks among the top 8% of full-backs for assists, the top 4% for shot-creating actions, and the top 2% for passes attempted and progressive passes per 90, which further underscores his ball-playing skills that could complement the forward-surging game of Chiesa.

It could prove to be a "devastating" concoction - as the Juventus star has been called by Paolo Di Canio - with Chiesa's 22 goals and 20 assists with Juventus confirming that he boasts the varied approach to open up several dimensions to the attack, consequently adding to the overall flow of Klopp's side as they look to rekindle the intensity that was essential to the illustrious success of recent years.

Dubbed a “diamond” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, Chiesa would glisten at Anfield and could wreak havoc in and around the danger area with a first-rate star such as Alexander-Arnold behind him, orchestrating the play, and Liverpool's attack could cement itself at the forefront of European football for years to come.

While there may be hefty competition for the former Fiorentina man's signature, Klopp would be wise to steal a march on those rival suitors.