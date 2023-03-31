Liverpool are renowned for identifying top talent and turning them into superstars - something that has been a key component to the club's success over the last seven years under Jurgen Klopp's guidance.

The Reds have won a plethora of trophies and consistently kept the Premier League title race tight with Manchester City after building a squad hungry for success and full to the brim with talent, using both recruitment strategies and unearthing talent through their outstanding youth set-up.

Liverpool's academy has produced some of the biggest generational talents the club has seen including Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher to name a few - with Trent Alexander-Arnold becoming one of the most recent breakthrough academy products to develop into a pillar of modern success.

The talented right-back joined the Liverpool academy back in 2004 at the age of just six years old, going on to captain the U18 and U21 teams during his time in the youth set-up and after 12 years of development made his Premier League debut in 2016 to begin his fairytale journey under Klopp.

What is Trent Alexander-Arnold worth now?

Just three years after stepping onto the pitch at Anfield for the first time ever, Alexander-Arnold played an important part in winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019.

Despite spending the majority of his academy days in midfield, the boyhood Liverpool star has redefined the right-back role to become one of the most creative players of all time in his position - setting a new Guinness world record for the most assists tallied up by a defender in the Premier League with 12 registered in the 2018/19 season.

Following the success in Europe, the 5 foot 9 full-back continued to collect silverware with his unstoppable side winning the FA Cup, League Cup and the club's first-ever Premier League title up to the present day.

The 24-year-old's impact has, of course, not gone unnoticed with former Liverpool player Danny Murphy heaping praise on the player for his attacking contributions:

"He consistently makes fantastic choices in the final third of the pitch.

"Every time he gets in there he's calm and picks the right pass. He's actually a match-winner as a full-back on so many occasions."

Over 262 appearances, the right-back has scored 15 times and tallied up a whopping 65 assists in total so far, so it will come as no surprise that Liverpool have hit the jackpot on their academy star with his market value soaring.

Despite costing the club absolutely nothing, Alexander-Arnold is currently worth a whopping €80m (£70.5m) - according to CIES Football Observatory - and although it would be unlikely that he would ever leave his beloved team, the England ace has become a massively valuable asset over the last seven years.

With that being said, there is no doubt that the Liverpool-born defender will want to add more trophies to his already stunning collection of accolades and will continue to be a key component in the future success at Anfield for many years to come.