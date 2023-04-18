Liverpool gave supporters a performance to be proud of in their Premier League clash with Leeds United last night and Jurgen Klopp will be pleased that his decision to stick with an unchanged starting XI paid off significantly.

The Reds delivered a 6-1 thrashing under the floodlights at Elland Road to keep their outside chances alive of securing a Champions League qualifying spot inside the top four - currently nine points adrift with eight league games remaining.

Despite their shocking away form that has seen the side collect just four wins from 16 league outings, Liverpool comfortably dominated in West Yorkshire last night with 74% possession, more shots on target (7 v 3), more big chances created (4 v 2) and over triple the amount of accurate passes completed (774 v 202).

It took a while to rise to the occasion in the first half for Klopp's side with Leeds comfortable in allowing Liverpool control of the ball for large parts without troubling their defence or Illan Meslier.

However, Cody Gakpo's opening goal in the 35th minute finally brought some life to the game with a second to double their lead from Mohammed Salah just four minutes later to put them comfortably in front at half-time.

Indeed, Luis Sinisterra looked like he had revived Leeds' hopes of getting back into the game with a strike converted just seconds into the final 45 minutes.

However, it only lit a fire in the visitors, leading to another four goals netted as the hosts capitulated defensively to allow Salah another, Diogo Jota a brace and Darwin Nunez the sixth and final blow just before the final whistle.

Whilst the Egyptian goal machine proved exactly why he is one of the most highly-rated forwards in the league, also bagging an assist on top of his brace, Trent Alexander-Arnold stole the show with a tweak to his position unlocking a side to the right-back rarely seen in recent months.

How did Trent Alexander-Arnold get on vs Leeds?

The talented right-back has been the target of huge scrutiny this season with Liverpool's defensive stability becoming questionable following a string of disappointing performances.

However, Alexander-Arnold will finally hit the headlines for all the right reasons following his influential display at Elland Road.

Over his 90-minute performance, the 24-year-old ace tallied up a whopping 124 accurate passes and 153 touches.

Initially fielded as a right-back, the Liverpudlian spent the vast majority of the game playing in central pockets, dictating the game with consummate ease.

That saw the £180k-per-week earner play two key passes which resulted in a brace of assists and 11 long balls, as well as winning three tackles and completing two clearances.

All of that proved that not only was he at his creative best, but he also got stuck in defensively from his newly defined inverted right-back role.

Alexander-Arnold's undeniable impact was hard to ignore for even his biggest critics and the club's brightest academy graduate earned huge praise, with The Times' chief football writer Henry Winter taking to Twitter to suggest is display was a "playmaking masterclass."

With that being said, there is no doubt that Klopp should continue to capitalise on Alexander-Arnold's clear strength in his adapted role over the remainder of the season as it could be the key to unlocking more victories and a Champions League spot at the end of the campaign.